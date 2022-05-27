Restart: More Cruise Lines Welcome Guests Around the World

From startups to brands resuming service for the first time in two years, more cruise lines are welcoming guests back onboard their ships.

Cruise Industry News looked at some of the recent key service moves that took place recently:

Ambassador Cruise Line

First sailing: In service since April 20, 2022

Ship: Ambience

Sailing Region: UK and Northern Europe

Ambassador Cruise Line welcomed guests for its first cruise on April 20.

Focusing on the over-50 market, the new cruise line is now sailing a series of no-fly cruises aboard its first cruise ship, the 1991-built Ambience.

Sailing from Tilbury, the vessel offers a traditional cruising experience during itineraries that mostly visit Northern and Western Europe ports.

Hansa Touristik

First sailing: In service since May 9, 2022

Ship: Ocean Majesty

Sailing Region: Northern Europe

Hansa Touristik recently embarked on its first post-pandemic cruise.

Operating the 1966-built Ocean Majesty, the brand is now offering Northern Europe itineraries catering to the German market.

With a seasonal program that runs through October, the brand is also offering itineraries to the Azores, the Mediterranean and the Greek Islands in 2022.

Mano Cruises

First sailing: In service since May 12, 2022

Ship: Crown Iris

Sailing Region: Israel and the Eastern Mediterranean

After a three-year gap, the Crown Iris resumed service for Mano Cruises on May 12.

Sailing from Haifa, the 1,462-guest vessel is now offering a series of cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Greek Islands focusing on the Israeli market.

The season is set to run through November and also includes itineraries to Italy, Croatia and Cyprus.

Margaritaville at Sea

First sailing: In service since May 14, 2022

Ship: Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

Sailing Region: U.S. and the Bahamas

Margaritaville at Sea debuted on May 14, offering two-night cruises to the Grand Bahama Island.

The new brand is operating the former Grand Classica, which was recently transformed in the Bahamas.

Now named Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the 1991-built vessel sails from West Palm Beach every other day, taking Margaritaville’s product and identity to the high seas.

Miray Cruises

First sailing: In service since May 15, 2022

Ship: Gemini

Sailing Region: Turkey and the Greek Islands

Well known in the industry as a charter and hotel accommodation partner, Miray recently launched a cruise operation at the Eastern Mediterranean.

Using the 1992-guest Gemini, the company is sailing from Turkey, offering short three- and four-day cruises to the Greek Islands.

Visiting destinations that include Mykonos, Santorini, Rhodes, and Athens, Miray Cruises’ inaugural season will run through October 20.

P&O Australia

First sailing: May 31, 2022

Ship: Pacific Explorer

Sailing Region: Australia domestic cruising

P&O Cruises Australia will become the major first cruise line to resume service in Australia.

On May 31, the Pacific Explorer is set to welcome guests back in Sydney, launching a series of domestic itineraries in the country.

The company’s restart will mark the return to service of all Carnival Corporation brands.

Resorts World Cruises

First sailing: June 15, 2022

Ship: Genting Dream

Sailing Region: Singapore and Southeast Asia

The new Resorts World Cruises brand is set to welcome its first guests on June 15.

Succeeding Dream Cruises, the Asia-based company will debut with short cruises to nowhere from Singapore onboard the 2016-built Genting Dream.

In September, the newly-formed operator intends to add in longer cruises with port calls.