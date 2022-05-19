Ambassador Cruise Line Launches Deployment for 2023-2024

Ambassador Cruise Line has today announced the launch of its 2023-2024 sailing program which will see the cruise line’s first ship Ambience return for her second season with new itineraries as well as Ambassador’s latest edition to the fleet, Ambition.

The Ambition, the former AIDAmira, will set sail on her inaugural season on March 4, 2023.

Ambassador Cruise Line Chief Executive Officer, Christian Verhounig, said: “We are extremely excited to be able to offer our trade partners very attractive launch offers, a range of new and exciting itineraries as part our 2023/24 programme, and launch our second ship Ambition’s inaugural season. And for our valued trade partners, I’m delighted to announce that commission is now payable on the entire Ambassador Fare. So, encourage your customers to upgrade to our great value Ambassador fares which include the Expedition drinks package and earn yourself some additional commission today."

Of note, the Ambience will be sailing a brand new 120-night ‘Grand Round the World Cruise,' the cruise line’s longest itinerary to date, while Ambition will depart from both Ambassador’s home port of London Tilbury and six new regional UK ports: Newcastle, Dundee, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol and Falmouth.