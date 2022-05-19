Celebrity Cruises Gets Into NFT Game

Celebrity Cruises has announced its entry into non-fungible tokens (NFT).

In partnership with acclaimed artist Rubem Robierb, a longstanding featured artist with the cruise line, Celebrity has launched the Peacemakers Sunset NFT collection, complementing Robierb's powerful Peacemakers sculpture featured on its brand new ship, Celebrity Beyond.

Each NFT includes two money-can't-buy invitations to the ship's exclusive naming ceremony and sailing in Fort Lauderdale, November 4–6.

The new NFT collection consists of an edition of five motion art pieces, one of which is currently on display at the Cube Art Fair in Times Square from May 18 - 22. On June 1, the NFTs will then become available for purchase via the OpenSea platform. Proceeds from the sales will go to the artist.

Additionally, a variation of these NFTs titled "Peacemakers, Blue Sky" can be found onboard the Celebrity Beyond, making it the very first NFT at Sea.

"Innovation is a pillar of the Celebrity Cruises experience and a distinguishing characteristic of our ships, so it's only fitting to bring this heritage into the new digital revolution of NFTs and the metaverse," said Celebrity Cruises Chief Marketing Officer Michael Scheiner. "The scale and scope of what's possible in this space, and the way we can connect our guests with new immersive and accessible experiences, is really endless. It's exciting to take this first step with the talents and artistry of Rubem."

"Peacemakers represents two interlaced doves, a tribute to the peacemakers of the world, and the NFTs bring to life the idea that peace is a collaborative act that can never be taken for granted," said Rubem Robierb. "Yin and Yang, masculine and feminine, me and you. If we want to end all battles and conflicts, there is only one solution, and that solution is peace. It has been an honor to continue my collaboration with Celebrity Cruises, and to push the boundaries of our artistic work together to new frontiers, from the metaverse to displaying the first NFT at sea."

Once the NFTs go on sale, they can be resold and exchanged an unlimited number of times. At 5p.m. ET on July 1, each owner of a Peacemakers Sunset NFT will be deemed the recipient of the invitations to join the ship's naming ceremony, including domestic roundtrip airfare for two, to the Celebrity Beyond naming ceremony and sailing, November 4-6, 2022.