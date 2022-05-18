May Update: The Latest Five Secondhand Cruise Ship Moves

Continuing an eventful year, the secondhand cruise ship market saw several moves recently.

From vessels being scrapped to others getting new leases of life, Cruise Industry News selected some of the key moves that took place over the past few weeks.

For a complete overview on the market, see the Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Zenith

Capacity: 1,374 guests

Tonnage: 47,255

Year built: 1992

Move: Out of Peace Boat plans; Renamed TSM Singapore

Date: May 2022

According to the ship’s AIS signal, the Zenith has been recently renamed TSM Singapore. Laid-up in Greece since 2020, the vessel was last operated by Pullmantur Cruceros.

Sold off by the Spanish cruise line, the 1992-built cruise ship was set for a new life with Peace Boat Organization before seeing its entire cruise schedule being scrapped. According to the Japanese operator, the cancellation followed a change of contract with the ship’s owner.

SuperStar Libra

Capacity: 1,494 guests

Tonnage: 42,285

Year built: 1988

Move: Arrived in Greece after four years in Germany

Date: May 2022

After sailing under tow for four weeks, the SuperStar Libra recently arrived in Piraeus, Greece. According to industry sources, the 1998-built cruise ship is now set to be used for housing at the Eastern Mediterranean country.

Previously docked in Germany, the Libra spent the last four years serving as a floating hotel at the Genting-owned MV Werften shipyard. With the shipbuilding facility declaring bankrupt earlier this year, the former Norwegian Sea was thought to be in line to be recycled before being given a new lease of life in April.

Heritage Adventurer

Capacity: 146 guests

Tonnage: 9,000

Year built: 1991

Move: Refurbished ahead of entering service for its new operator

Date: May 2022

The former Hanseatic is set to start a new chapter of its career sailing for Heritage Expeditions. After three years out of service, the 146-guest cruise ship is nearing the completion of a major refit at a shipyard in Yalova, Turkey.

The expedition vessel is set to debut for its new operators in October, kicking off a series of itineraries to Indonesia, Melanesia and New Zealand. Built in 1991, the ship was previously operated by Hanseatic Tours, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and One Ocean Expeditions.

Astoria Grande

Capacity: 1,186 guests

Tonnage: 38,600

Year built: 1996

Move: Laid-up in Turkey as Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts inaugural season

Date: April 2022

With the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacting the Black Sea region, the Astoria Grande is currently laid-up in Istanbul, Turkey.

Sold by AIDA Cruises in 2021, the former AIDAcara was set to start a new life in March, offering cruises out of Sochi for Aquilon Shipping, a new Russia-based operator.

Citing technical reasons, the company’s website is now informing guests of the “temporary suspension” of cruise tickets for the vessel’s inaugural season.

Salamis Filoxenia

Capacity: 506 guests

Tonnage: 15,402

Year built: 1975

Move: Arrived at the scrapyard in Gadani, Pakistan

Date: April 2022

The Salamis Filoxenia was beached for scrapping at the Gadani Ship Breaking Yard in late April, ending a 47-year sailing career. Originally a soviet cruise-ferry, the vessel sailed for a variety of operators over the years, including CTC Cruises and Travelscope.

Last owned by the Cyprus-based Salamis Cruise Lines, the 506-guest vessel ended up sold for recycling after being laid-up for the past three years.