Costa Cruises Restart Update: Two Ships Returning in June

Costa Fortuna

Nearing the completion of its restart plans, Costa Cruises is adding two ships into active service in June.

Most of the Fleet Now Sailing Again

Nearly two years after first resuming revenue operations in Europe, Costa now has most of its fleet sailing again.

With its two newest vessels - the Costa Toscana and the Costa Firenze - in service, the company has welcomed guests on a total of eight cruise ships.

Costa Deliziosa
Capacity at 100%: 2,260 guests
Date: In service since June 26, 2021
Region: Eastern Mediterranean
Homeport: Trieste, Venice and Bari (Italy)
Length: 5 to 7 nights
Itineraries: Greek Islands, Croatia and Montenegro

Costa Luminosa
Capacity at 100%: 2,260 guests
 Date: In service since December 18, 2021
Region: Western Mediterranean and Atlantic
Homeport: Savona (Italy), Marseille (France) and Barcelona (Spain)
Length: 5 to 14 nights
Itineraries: Canaries, Madeira and Western Mediterranean

Costa Firenze
Capacity at 100%: 4,232 guests
 Date: In service since February 18, 2022
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Genoa and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France)  
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with visits to Sicily, Sardinia and more

Costa Toscana 
Capacity at 100%: 5,224 guests
 Date: In service since March 5, 2022
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Marseille (France); and Valencia (Spain)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with visits to Salerno, Ibiza and more

Costa Diadema 
Capacity at 100%: 3,700 guests
Date: In service since March 14, 2022
Region: Mediterranean and Western Europe
Homeport: Savona (Italy), Tarragona (Spain), Marseille (France) and Lisbon (Portugal)
Length: 11 to 13 nights
Itineraries: Longer cruises to the Mediterranean and Western Europe ahead of a repositioning voyage to Northern Europe

Costa Venezia 
Capacity at 100%: 4,232 guests
 Date: In service since May 1, 2022
Region: Eastern Mediterranean
Homeport: Istanbul (Turkey)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Greek Islands and Turkey

Costa Fascinosa
Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests
Date: In service since May 1, 2022
Region: Mediterranean and Atlantic
Homeport: Savona (Italy), Barcelona (Spain) and Marseille (France)
Length: 14 nights
Itineraries: Azores, Mediterranean and Greek Islands

Costa Smeralda 
Capacity at 100%: 5,224 guests

Date: In service since May 7, 2022
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); and Marseille (France)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with visits to Sicily and Mallorca

Two Ships Returning in June; Asia in July

While the return of the Costa Favolosa has been postponed due to recent developments in the Baltic region, two ships are resuming service for Costa in June.

Meanwhile, in Asia, the company is now planning to welcome guests back onboard the Costa Serena in July.

Here are the planned service resumption dates and details:

Costa Pacifica 
Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests
 Date: June 4, 2022
Homeport: Bari (Italy)
Region: Eastern Mediterranean
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Catania, La Valletta, Santorini and Mykonos

Costa Fortuna  
Capacity at 100%: 2,720 guests
 Date: June 11, 2022
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Bremerhaven (Germany)
Length: 14 nights
First itinerary: Ijmuiden, Lerwick, Seydisfjordur, Akureyri, Isafjord, Grundarfjordur, Reykjavik, Kirkwall and Invergordon

Costa Serena  
Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests
 Date: July 14, 2022
Region: Asia
Homeport: Sasebo (Japan)
Length: 4 nights
First itinerary: Kanazawa, Sakaiminato and Busan

Costa Favolosa 
Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests
 Date: October 9, 2022
Region: Western Mediterranean
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Length: 3 nights
First itinerary: Tarragona and Marseille

