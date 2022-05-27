Costa Cruises Restart Update: Two Ships Returning in June

Nearing the completion of its restart plans, Costa Cruises is adding two ships into active service in June.

Most of the Fleet Now Sailing Again

Nearly two years after first resuming revenue operations in Europe, Costa now has most of its fleet sailing again.

With its two newest vessels - the Costa Toscana and the Costa Firenze - in service, the company has welcomed guests on a total of eight cruise ships.

Costa Deliziosa

Capacity at 100%: 2,260 guests

Date: In service since June 26, 2021

Region: Eastern Mediterranean

Homeport: Trieste, Venice and Bari (Italy)

Length: 5 to 7 nights

Itineraries: Greek Islands, Croatia and Montenegro

Costa Luminosa

Capacity at 100%: 2,260 guests

Date: In service since December 18, 2021

Region: Western Mediterranean and Atlantic

Homeport: Savona (Italy), Marseille (France) and Barcelona (Spain)

Length: 5 to 14 nights

Itineraries: Canaries, Madeira and Western Mediterranean

Costa Firenze

Capacity at 100%: 4,232 guests

Date: In service since February 18, 2022

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Genoa and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with visits to Sicily, Sardinia and more

Costa Toscana

Capacity at 100%: 5,224 guests

Date: In service since March 5, 2022

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Marseille (France); and Valencia (Spain)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with visits to Salerno, Ibiza and more

Costa Diadema

Capacity at 100%: 3,700 guests

Date: In service since March 14, 2022

Region: Mediterranean and Western Europe

Homeport: Savona (Italy), Tarragona (Spain), Marseille (France) and Lisbon (Portugal)

Length: 11 to 13 nights

Itineraries: Longer cruises to the Mediterranean and Western Europe ahead of a repositioning voyage to Northern Europe

Costa Venezia

Capacity at 100%: 4,232 guests

Date: In service since May 1, 2022

Region: Eastern Mediterranean

Homeport: Istanbul (Turkey)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Greek Islands and Turkey

Costa Fascinosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests

Date: In service since May 1, 2022

Region: Mediterranean and Atlantic

Homeport: Savona (Italy), Barcelona (Spain) and Marseille (France)

Length: 14 nights

Itineraries: Azores, Mediterranean and Greek Islands

Costa Smeralda

Capacity at 100%: 5,224 guests

Date: In service since May 7, 2022

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with visits to Sicily and Mallorca

Two Ships Returning in June; Asia in July

While the return of the Costa Favolosa has been postponed due to recent developments in the Baltic region, two ships are resuming service for Costa in June.

Meanwhile, in Asia, the company is now planning to welcome guests back onboard the Costa Serena in July.

Here are the planned service resumption dates and details:

Costa Pacifica

Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests

Date: June 4, 2022

Homeport: Bari (Italy)

Region: Eastern Mediterranean

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Catania, La Valletta, Santorini and Mykonos

Costa Fortuna

Capacity at 100%: 2,720 guests

Date: June 11, 2022

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Bremerhaven (Germany)

Length: 14 nights

First itinerary: Ijmuiden, Lerwick, Seydisfjordur, Akureyri, Isafjord, Grundarfjordur, Reykjavik, Kirkwall and Invergordon

Costa Serena

Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests

Date: July 14, 2022

Region: Asia

Homeport: Sasebo (Japan)

Length: 4 nights

First itinerary: Kanazawa, Sakaiminato and Busan

Costa Favolosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,000 guests

Date: October 9, 2022

Region: Western Mediterranean

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 3 nights

First itinerary: Tarragona and Marseille