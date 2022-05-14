AIDAdiva and AIDAperla Back In Action After Drydocks

Two AIDA Cruises ships are resuming service after routine drydocks.

Following her drydock at Lloyd Werft, the AIDAdiva will start on her first voyage from Warnemünde to the Norwegian fjords on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

From April 25 to May 12, 2022, several areas of the ship were redesigned in addition to regular class and maintenance work, the company said. It's just one of many cruise ship drydocks this year, as outlined in the 2022 Drydock and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News.

New aboard is the restaurant Almhütte, featuring dishes from Alpine region and various beer specialties in a cozy hut atmosphere.

Wellness lovers can look forward to another novelty at the Body & Soul Spa: The entire wellness oasis has been expanded to include a spacious outdoor area where guests can relax and unwind with a view of the sea. In addition, the fitness equipment has been replaced by the latest generation of equipment.

The AIDAperla will end its three-week shipyard stay at Damen in Rotterdam on Saturday, May 14, 2022, and set off for Hamburg.

The first guests will embark in the Hanseatic city on Monday, May 16, 2022, for a sailing to Norway.

AIDA said the ship received a visual makeover.

One key highlight is a new ice cream bar, plus a refreshed spa, the company said. After three weeks in drydock, there is also a new fashion accessories store in the shopping area ahead of the ship's summer season of 10-day Norwegian fjord cruises from Hamburg.