Shaquem Griffin Named Godfather of Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

Margaritaville at Sea today announced that Shaquem Griffin, the winner of the NFL Game Changer Award as well as the NCAA Inspiration Award, will serve as godfather of its vessel, theMargaritaville at Sea Paradise.

Griffin will participate in a traditional christening ceremony during a VIP inaugural sailing on May 12 before the line launches with its first passenger sailing on May 14 from the Port of Palm Beach, Florida to Grand Bahama Island.

“We’re proud to have Shaquem join the Margaritaville at Sea family as godfather of Margaritaville at Sea Paradise,” said Oneil Khosa, chief operating officer of Margaritaville at Sea. “As a passionate philanthropist, Shaquem’s efforts within our local community align with our own commitment to giving back, and he is a true inspiration on every front. We are honored to have him serve in this very special role as our first-ever godfather.”

In addition to his impressive football career, which includes Defensive Player of the Year honors and an undefeated season his senior year at the University of Central Florida, Griffin has an extensive background in community service. Born with Amniotic Band Syndrome and having his left hand amputated when he was four, he has been a zealous advocate for the physically challenged community, seeing children with birth defects as their ‘own little nation’ who support each other in the fight against those who tell them they’re unworthy.

Griffin,, along with his twin brother and former NFL teammate Shaquill, started the St. Petersburg Nitro Track Club, a 501 (c)(3) entity with which they are both still intimately involved to this day. Margaritaville at Sea will be making a donation to the organization as part of the brand’s relationship with Griffin.