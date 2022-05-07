Scenic Announces Six New Voyages

Scenic has unveiled six new voyages in its 2023-2024 Scenic Eclipse Arctic & Fjords brochure release.

Marking a new era in expedition cruising, the Scenic Eclipse II is set to join the company’s ultra-luxury Discovery Yacht fleet in 2023.

The company's new routes have enabled 40 new landings throughout the Arctic and Fjords region to be featured in this collection, including reaching more destinations like Scotland and the High Canadian Arctic.

Scottish Isles

The Scenic Eclipse will make its first voyages into Scotland in 2023 with the nine-day Scottish Isles: Historic Trails & Wilderness that visits Aberdeen, the Isle of Skye, Fort William, St Kilda, Oban and Portrush.

There is also a nine-day Northern Isles: Iceland & Scotland voyage sails from Reykjavik and visits, Heimaey in the Westman Islands, Seyðisfjörður, the Faroe Islands, The Shetland Islands, The Orkney Islands and Aberdeen.

New Greenland

Guests will see unique views of West Greenland and Baffin Island on their 14-day Greenland and Canada cruise. A 10-day Eastern Greenland & Iceland Expedition voyage is also among the options. In addition is a new 18-day Expedition into Greenland & the High Canadian Arctic.

Norwegian Fjords & Lofoten Islands

Departing from the port of Leith, prices for the 11-day Norwegian Fjords & Lofoten Islands voyage is also on the calendar.