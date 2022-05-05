Norwegian Sun Welcomes Guests Back in Seattle

After a two-year hiatus, the Norwegian Sun is resuming service for Norwegian Cruise Line today.

Sailing from Seattle, the 2,002-guest vessel is kicking off a summer program in Alaska and Canada that includes cruises ranging from five to nine nights.

During the season, the ship is set to visit some of the Last Frontier’s most popular ports, including Sitka, Juneau, Skagway and Icy Strait Point. Most of the itineraries also feature panoramic cruising in the region, with visits to the Glacier Bay National Park and the Hubbard Glacier.

A five-night itinerary, the first sailing includes visits to Victoria and Ketchikan before returning to Seattle on May 10.

Upon completing its summer program, the Norwegian Sun is set to offer a series of cruises departing from Tokyo, which will mark Norwegian’s return to Asia.

Starting in October, the ten- and 12-night itineraries feature visits to several ports in Japan and South Korea, in addition to Taiwan and China.

A sister to the 1999-built Norwegian Sky, the Norwegian Sun originally entered service in 2001.

Offering Norwegian’s Freestyle Cruising concept, the vessel features over 15 dining options, including some signature specialty options such as the French restaurant Le Bistro and the American steakhouse Cagney’s.

Public areas also include ten bars and lounges, in addition to two swimming pool with a kid’s area and five hot tubs, a complimentary kid’s club and teen lounge, a casino, a full-service spa and salon, and a fitness center.

In 2018, the vessel underwent a major refurbishment as part of the Norwegian Edge fleetwide modernization program.

During the three-week dry dock, the vessel saw a revitalization of the “entire guest experience”, Norwegian Cruise Line said at the time.

First vessel to resume service for Norwegian Cruise Line this month, the Norwegian Sun will be followed by the Norwegian Spirit on May 7.