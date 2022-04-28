Silversea Unveils Further Design Details for Silver Nova

Silversea Cruises has unveiled further design details of its new Silver Nova—scheduled for delivery in 2023. Built with what the cruise line calls a “revolutionary asymmetrical design” —the new ship will offer guests new outdoor spaces with an “unprecedented openness to the destination,” with a reimagined, outward-facing pool deck; an al fresco dining area; and a sky bar that offers panoramic views from the ship’s aft.

“The Silver Nova represents the next iteration of Silversea’s take on luxury, with an entirely new design approach that will enhance our guests’ cruise experience,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s president and CEO, in a prepared statement. “With her outward-facing, asymmetrical layout and her all-new outdoor venues, the Silver Nova will offer our guests a new way to connect and engage with each destination. Moreover, with her groundbreaking environmental credentials, the Silver Nova will strengthen our position at the forefront of sustainable cruise travel.”

The so-called asymmetrical design has enabled the creation of a reimagined pool area and new outdoor venues on decks 10 and 11. Each space places emphasis on the destination, with panoramic views that connect guests with the world beyond, according to Silversea.

The Silver Nova’s pool decks will be the primary outdoor areas with space for 280 sunbeds on decks 10 and 11. The horseshoe-shaped pool area will be on the starboard side of the ship, affording unobstructed views on the destination from the swimming pool, the adjacent pool bar, and the sunbathing areas. At 130 square meters, the main pool is larger than on the cruise line’s previous ships, with a new layout, wide entrance steps, and more shallow waters in which guests can sit. Deck 10’s pool bar offers a hub for socializing, day and night. The uppermost level, deck 11 forms an amphitheater-shaped structure with deck 10. Silversea said it will offer guests a quieter, more intimate space for relaxing, with expansive views over the destination and out to sea. At its center, overlooking the ship’s port side, extends an all-new infinity edge whirlpool, named The Cliff Whirlpool.

The asymmetrical design has also enabled the introduction of two new food and drink venues on deck 10. The Marquee is the first of the pair, positioned towards the ship’s aft on the port side and offering views out to sea. The al fresco dining venue will accommodate up to 220 guests, incorporating The Grill and Spaccanapoli—two of Silversea’s existing signature venues. Due to its proximity to the swimming pool, The Marquee will have a relaxed atmosphere, serving casual fare by day and offering dinner under the stars by night.

The second of the two new food and drinks venues, The Dusk Bar is an open-air sky bar that provides space for up to 70 guests, with 270-degree, panoramic views from the stern.

Among her eight dining venues, the Silver Nova promises to offer guests a selection of Silversea’s signature restaurants on decks 3 and 4—enlarged and reimagined with enhanced designs. The largest is La Terrazza with seating for 340 guests.

Atlantide will seat 270 guests and is the ship’s second-largest restaurant, complete with a new interior design. Silversea’s signature French restaurant, La Dame, will be more spacious than before with an enlarged capacity for 70 diners and higher ceilings. Taking inspiration from the world’s best sushi restaurants, Kaiseki will maintain its minimalist, sophisticated aesthetic, welcoming up to 40 guests.

As well as incorporating a new design approach the Silver Nova will feature hybrid technology that utilizes fuel cells, emitting zero harmful emissions while in port—an industry first.