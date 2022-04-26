Cunard Announces Growth for North American Market with Queen Anne Moves

Cunard has announced designs for all accommodations on the brand's newest ship Queen Anne. The line's 249th ship is scheduled to launch in early 2024 with maiden season itineraries announced on May 4.

Matt Gleaves, Cunard's newly appointed VP, Commercial - North America and Australasia, stressed the importance of North America as an increasingly key market for Cunard citing the opportunity of 40 percent growth potential across the U.S. and Canada with the introduction of Queen Anne to the fleet, the company said, in a press release.

The arrival of a fourth ship to the fleet provides Cunard the opportunity to increase the number of sailings in Alaska, Australia and Japan.

Investments in advertising and promotions and increasing support of the travel advisor community are being made to develop new potential markets, the company said, in a statement.

Gleaves stated: "As we step into the next chapter of Cunard's storied history, Queen Anne provides a platform to evolve the future of the brand and bring reimagined Cunard signature experiences to new audiences. We are confident in the North American market and believe there is significant opportunity for growth. Queen Anne will celebrate what makes Cunard so special in a way that is relevant for today's luxury traveller, appealing to both our existing loyal guests and those sailing with us for the first time."

The company also announced all its accommodation designs for the new ship.

Designers David Collins Studio, Richmond International and Sybille De Margerie have joined forces under Creative Director Adam D. Tihany's direction to create an extraordinary and thoughtful standard-setting design - inspiring a new way to travel at sea, the company said, in a press release.

Cunard said it was so confident with guest demand for their Britannia Club staterooms on new ship Queen Anne, that it has increased their volume of this accommodation category by more than 200 percent versus other ships in the fleet.

Sture Myrmell, President, Carnival UK said: “With the design of Queen Anne, we have responded to increasing guest demand for our Britannia Club experience. Guests looking to make their experience onboard even more special will now have more opportunity than ever to book one of these coveted staterooms.”