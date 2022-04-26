Scenic Introduces European Cruises for 2023

Scenic has unveiled their full luxury river cruise collection on Europe’s rivers for 2023 – with a range of new itineraries and experiences available.

With the re-opening of international borders and the easing of travel requirements, the demand for river cruises is increasing, the comany said.

To encourage Australians to book 2023 suites now, Scenic is offering special flight offers for travelers.

Guests booking before 30 September 2022 can secure exclusive flight offers including Fly Business for $3,995pp, Fly First Class for $11,995pp and Economy Flights included. Guests who chose to pay 12 months in advance can also secure a Super Earlybird saving of $1,000pp on their suite.

The new eight-day Charming Castles & Vineyards of the Rhine & Moselle river cruise begins with sailing from Frankfurt to Basel, and continues with visiting Koblenz, Bernkastel, Cochem, Rudesheim, Rastatt and Breisach.

Highlights include a visit to the Rüdesheim castle, a tour of city of Cochem and an exclusive private classical concert set within Liebfrauenkirche, located in the Switzerland’s Roman city of Trier. Prices for the eight-day river cruise start from $5,245pp departing 26 April 2023 (reverse direction)

In the new Ljubljana and Zagreb extension there is the opportunity to explore Slovenia and Croatia.

Guests can experience guided city tours of Ljubljana and Zagreb on this tour, with a Pletna boat ride on the lake and entrance to Plitvice National Park. Prices for the 19-day Jewels of Europe with Ljubljana and Zagreb start from $11,125pp departing 14 October 2023.

Scenic offers these river cruise routes to its guests on an all-inclusive basis.