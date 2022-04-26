MSC Seaside to Homeport at Port Canaveral Starting April 2023

MSC Cruises announced that the MSC Seaside will homeport from Port Canaveral beginning April 16, 2023, with three and four-night cruises to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas, and seven-night sailings to Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico, Belize, and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

“We are excited to welcome the MSC Seaside to Port Canaveral when she arrives next year and very proud of our partnership with MSC Cruises,” said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “Deploying this beautiful Seaside-class ship, the new flagship in the MSC fleet, speaks of MSC Cruise Lines’ commitment to our Port and a testament to the best-in-class experience we provide for their guests.”

“People cruising from Central Florida want to soak up the sun, and bringing MSC Seaside to Port Canaveral gives them more space relax to outdoors while they’re on board,” said Rubén Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA. “The Seaside class of ships is specially designed for Caribbean cruising with features like pools, dining and outdoor decks located lower and close to the sea. Whether they sail now on the beautiful MSC Divina or later, our Port Canaveral guests will be able to explore fantastic places like Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, which is both a stunning tropical island and a reflection of our commitment to the environment.”

MSC Cruises inaugurated year-round service from Port Canaveral in 2021.

The MSC Seaside will be the third ship from MSC Cruises to be homeported at Port Canaveral. MSC Divina is spending the summer sailing the Caribbean from Port Canaveral, with MSC Meraviglia taking over in October for the Winter 2022-2023 season.