Grand Classica Undergoing Major Refit Ahead of Margaritaville at Sea Debut

The Grand Classica is currently undergoing a major refurbishment at the Grand Bahama Shipyard ahead of its debut for Margaritaville at Sea, the new cruise brand operated by Margaritaville Resorts & Hotels.

Formerly operated by Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, the vessel will be operated by the startup brand as the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise starting on May 14.

“Every single cabin is being ripped out and new Margaritaville production is being added, with new mattresses, pillows and everything,” said Francis Riley, chief commercial officer of Margaritaville at Sea, speaking at a press conference in Miami.

According to Riley, all soft furnishing, bars and carpets onboard are also being replaced or renovated while new dining and entertainment options are being added.

New restaurants include the JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, a premium steakhouse currently available at Margaritaville’s retorts and hotels.

The vessel is being prepared for a cleaner operation too, building up on sustainability initiatives previously introduced by Bahamas Paradise.

One of them included replacing heavy maritime fuels with a low sulfur marine green oil, Riley said. Straws and other single use materials have also been replaced with greener alternatives, he added.

Originally built for Costa Cruises, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise entered service in the early 1990s.

With capacity for 1,300 guests, the 52,000-ton vessel was acquired by Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line in 2018.

Debuting for Margaritaville at Sea, the vessel starts a program of two-night cruises to Grand Bahama departing from West Palm Beach on May 14.