Cruise Industry Commits to 2035 Shore Power Goal

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has announced that by 2035, all cruise ships will essentially be equipped to use shore power as part of a member commitment to pursue net-zero carbon cruising by 2050

"By 2035 all ships calling at ports where shoreside electricity (SSE) is available will be equipped to use SSE, allowing engines to be switched off and effectively eliminating carbon emissions while berthed at port," the group said, in a statement.

"Where shoreside electricity is not available, the ships will use available alternative low carbon technologies required by ports."

CLIA's statement continued: "The industry is acting now for the future. We are reducing the carbon footprint of our ships while at berth and at sea investing in advanced environmental technologies and partnering with cities and ports on sustainable destination management. By equipping cruise ships with the ability to connect shoreside power and using it where available, the cruise industry is prepared to eliminate emissions while at port for the benefit of local communities. This is responsible tourism in action."

CLIA also said that it will join the Global Maritime Forum Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization to make zero emission vessels and fuels the default choice by 2030.

“The cruise industry has an extraordinary ability to innovate, and we want to channel our collective expertise and commitment to help find solutions as an active partner in the effort to decarbonize shipping. We continue to set ambitious carbon reduction goals as an industry, and cruise lines are showing the way by partnering with fuel suppliers, shipyards, technology manufacturers and academic institutions to develop new lower carbon fuel sources. We are investing in our future," said Pierfrancesco Vago, Chairman, CLIA, and Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises.