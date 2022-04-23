Fred. Olsen Launches Summer Sale of Discounted Cruise Fares

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is offering summer cruises at £399 per person, plus up to £250 onboard spending credit, as part of a Summer Sale launched on Friday.

The Summer Sale covers cruises from May to September 2022, and offers savings of £150 per person on Norway and British Isles sailings, as well as £200 per person off European short breaks or Arctic and Scandinavian cruises and £250 per person on warmer sailings and those venturing to Canada, according to a press release.

In addition, these savings run alongside an on-board spending offer, with up to £250 per person credit available on selected cruises.

Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “With travel getting easier, we want everyone to be able to enjoy a well-deserved break in the months ahead. The world really is opening up for summer, and we are so excited to be able to share it with our guests again.

“Whether you are looking to witness the scenic Norwegian fjords in all their summertime splendour, immerse yourself in the history and culture of some fascinating Adriatic towns and cities or venture further afield to the shores of Canada, you can be sure that each cruise has been hand-crafted to show you the very best of the destination when you visit.”

Among the highlights is Balmoral’s four-night ‘France Short Break’ cruise, departing from Dover on Sept. 23. Prices start from £399 per person (was from £599 per person). Enjoy £50 per person to spend onboard, or £100 per person when booking a suite.



