Four Ponant Ships to Sail in the Arctic in 2022

Ponant is planning a full season in the Arctic in 2022.

Starting in April, the luxury expedition operator is sending four ships to the remote region, including the industry’s only luxury icebreaker, Le Commandant Charcot.

Taking advantage of its PC2-rated hull, the 2021-built vessel will be the first to launch service for the company in the region.

On Apr. 30, the vessel departs on a brand-new itinerary to the east coast of Greenland.

The ten-night voyage retraces the route of the French Polar expeditions, cruising to the Nansen Harbor, the Ammassalik Region, the Blosseville Coast, the Storo Island, the D’Aunay Bay, the Ittoqqortoormiit Region and more.

During its summer program in the Arctic, the LNG-powered, hybrid vessel will also offer three expeditions to the North Pole.

Other highlights of the company’s 2022 program in the Arctic are Northwest Passage transits.

Ponant is also offering its traditional program of expedition cruises to Svalbard and Greenland, with different itineraries onboard L’Austral and Le Boreal.

Le Bellot is also offering a series of expedition itineraries to Iceland.

Ponant Arctic 2022 Highlights:

Ships: Four – Le Boreal, L’Austral, Le Commandant Charcot and Le Bellot

Regions: Svalbard, Greenland, Iceland, North Pole, Arctic Canada, Northwest Passage and Northeast Passage

Homeports: Reykjavik (Iceland), Longyearbyen (Svalbard), Kangerlussuaq (Greenland) and Nome (United States)

Expedition Length: Seven to 24 nights

Sailing Season: April 30 to October 1