Carnival Cruise Line: Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

Carnival Cruise Line is planning a full summer season in 2022, with its entire fleet sailing again for the first time since the pandemic started in early 2020.

While the company’s main focus still is the Caribbean market – where 15 vessels are set to operate during the upcoming season – a part of the fleet is also spread out, in Europe and Alaska.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program. Here’s the breakdown:

Caribbean and Bahamas

Mardi Gras

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,200 guests

Built: 2021

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean, with visits to Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Dominican Republic and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Horizon

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000 guests

Built: 2018

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Six and eight nights

Itineraries: Southern and Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Aruba, Jamaica, Grand Cayman and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Vista

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000 guests

Built: 2016

Homeports: Galveston (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Honduras, Jamaica and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Breeze

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650 guests

Built: 2012

Homeports: Galveston (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean with visits to three different ports in Mexico

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650 guests

Built: 2009

Homeports: Galveston (United States)

Length: Six and eight nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean and Bahamas

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Freedom

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests

Built: 2007

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Liberty

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests

Built: 2005

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Bahamas visiting Nassau, Princess Cays and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Valor

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests

Built: 2004

Homeports: New Orleans (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean with visits to three different ports in Mexico

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Glory

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests

Built: 2003

Homeports: New Orleans (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean and Bahamas with visits to Mexico, Grand Cayman, Jamaica and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Conquest

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests

Built: 2002

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Bahamas, Florida and Mexico

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Sunrise

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,984 guests

Built: 1999

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Elation

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040 guests

Built: 1998

Homeports: Jacksonville (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Bahamas visiting Nassau, Freeport, Princess Cays and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Paradise

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040 guests

Built: 1998

Homeports: Tampa (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Honduras, Grand Cayman and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Sunshine

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000 guests

Built: 1996

Homeports: Charleston (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Bahamas visiting Half Moon Cay, Nassau and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Ecstasy

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040 guests

Built: 1991

Homeports: Mobile (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Mexico with visits to three different ports

Sailing Season: March 5 to October 10

West Coast

Carnival Panorama

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000 guests

Built: 2019

Homeports: Long Beach (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Mexican Riviera visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Miracle

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,124 guests

Built: 2004

Homeports: San Francisco (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Baja Mexico visiting San Diego, Ensenada and Catalina Island

Sailing Season: April 28 to September 1

Carnival Radiance

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,984 guests

Built: 2000

Homeports: Long Beach (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Baja California visiting Ensenada and Catalina Island

Sailing Season: Year-round

Alaska

Carnival Splendor

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000 guests

Built: 2008

Homeports: Seattle (United States)

Length: Seven and eight nights

Itineraries: Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan and Victoria

Sailing Season: May 2 to August 30

Carnival Miracle

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,124 guests

Built: 2004

Homeports: San Francisco (United States)

Length: Ten nights

Itineraries: Victoria, Ketchikan, Tracy Arm Fjord, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway and more

Sailing Season: May 2 to September 5

Carnival Spirit

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100 guests

Built: 2001

Homeports: Seattle (United States)

Length: Six and eight nights

Itineraries: Skagway, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Victoria and more

Sailing Season: May 3 to September 13

East Coast

Carnival Magic

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650 guests

Built: 2011

Homeports: New York City and Norfolk (United States)

Length: Four to nine nights

Itineraries: Canada, New England, Bahamas, Bermuda and Caribbean

Sailing Season: May 15 to October 23

Carnival Legend

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100 guests

Built: 2002

Homeports: Baltimore (United States)

Length: Six to eight nights

Itineraries: Canada, New England, Bahamas, Bermuda and Caribbean

Sailing Season: Year-round

Europe

Carnival Pride

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100 guests

Built: 2001

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain), Dover (England), Civitavecchia (Italy) and Lisbon (Portugal)

Length: Nine to 12 nights

Itineraries: Northern and Western Europe, Mediterranean and Greek Islands

Sailing Season: May 8 to October 30