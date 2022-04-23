Carnival Cruise Line: Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

Carnival Cruise Line is planning a full summer season in 2022, with its entire fleet sailing again for the first time since the pandemic started in early 2020.
While the company’s main focus still is the Caribbean market – where 15 vessels are set to operate during the upcoming season – a part of the fleet is also spread out, in Europe and Alaska.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program. Here’s the breakdown:
Caribbean and Bahamas
Mardi Gras
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,200 guests
Built: 2021
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean, with visits to Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Dominican Republic and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Horizon
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000 guests
Built: 2018
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Six and eight nights
Itineraries: Southern and Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Aruba, Jamaica, Grand Cayman and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Vista
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000 guests
Built: 2016
Homeports: Galveston (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Honduras, Jamaica and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Breeze
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650 guests
Built: 2012
Homeports: Galveston (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean with visits to three different ports in Mexico
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650 guests
Built: 2009
Homeports: Galveston (United States)
Length: Six and eight nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean and Bahamas
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Freedom
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests
Built: 2007
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Liberty
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests
Built: 2005
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Bahamas visiting Nassau, Princess Cays and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Valor
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests
Built: 2004
Homeports: New Orleans (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean with visits to three different ports in Mexico
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Glory
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests
Built: 2003
Homeports: New Orleans (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean and Bahamas with visits to Mexico, Grand Cayman, Jamaica and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Conquest
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests
Built: 2002
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Bahamas, Florida and Mexico
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Sunrise
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,984 guests
Built: 1999
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Elation
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040 guests
Built: 1998
Homeports: Jacksonville (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Bahamas visiting Nassau, Freeport, Princess Cays and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Paradise
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040 guests
Built: 1998
Homeports: Tampa (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Honduras, Grand Cayman and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Sunshine
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000 guests
Built: 1996
Homeports: Charleston (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Bahamas visiting Half Moon Cay, Nassau and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Ecstasy
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040 guests
Built: 1991
Homeports: Mobile (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Mexico with visits to three different ports
Sailing Season: March 5 to October 10
West Coast
Carnival Panorama
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000 guests
Built: 2019
Homeports: Long Beach (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Mexican Riviera visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Miracle
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,124 guests
Built: 2004
Homeports: San Francisco (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Baja Mexico visiting San Diego, Ensenada and Catalina Island
Sailing Season: April 28 to September 1
Carnival Radiance
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,984 guests
Built: 2000
Homeports: Long Beach (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Baja California visiting Ensenada and Catalina Island
Sailing Season: Year-round
Alaska
Carnival Splendor
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000 guests
Built: 2008
Homeports: Seattle (United States)
Length: Seven and eight nights
Itineraries: Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan and Victoria
Sailing Season: May 2 to August 30
Carnival Miracle
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,124 guests
Built: 2004
Homeports: San Francisco (United States)
Length: Ten nights
Itineraries: Victoria, Ketchikan, Tracy Arm Fjord, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway and more
Sailing Season: May 2 to September 5
Carnival Spirit
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100 guests
Built: 2001
Homeports: Seattle (United States)
Length: Six and eight nights
Itineraries: Skagway, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Victoria and more
Sailing Season: May 3 to September 13
East Coast
Carnival Magic
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650 guests
Built: 2011
Homeports: New York City and Norfolk (United States)
Length: Four to nine nights
Itineraries: Canada, New England, Bahamas, Bermuda and Caribbean
Sailing Season: May 15 to October 23
Carnival Legend
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100 guests
Built: 2002
Homeports: Baltimore (United States)
Length: Six to eight nights
Itineraries: Canada, New England, Bahamas, Bermuda and Caribbean
Sailing Season: Year-round
Europe
Carnival Pride
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100 guests
Built: 2001
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain), Dover (England), Civitavecchia (Italy) and Lisbon (Portugal)
Length: Nine to 12 nights
Itineraries: Northern and Western Europe, Mediterranean and Greek Islands
Sailing Season: May 8 to October 30