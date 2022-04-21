Celebrity Beyond Arrives in UK

Celebrity Cruises’ new Celebrity Beyond reached Southampton today before it officially sets sail on its maiden voyage through Western Europe on 27th April.

“The arrival of Celebrity Beyond into Southampton, where it will soon depart on its maiden voyage, is a historic moment for the brand as we welcome this awe-inspiring, expectation-defying ship, which is set to lead the cruise industry into a new era of new luxury,” said Lutoff-Perlo. “Celebrity Beyond is a true game changer for the industry and represents our commitment to growth, to the future of the travel industry and to staying at the forefront of innovation.”

Helmed by Captain Kate McCue, the Celebrity Beyond was welcomed by Vice President EMEA, Jo Rzymowska, as the ship and her crew of over 1,400, sailed into the Southampton port this morning.

“We have been eagerly anticipating this arrival moment and we are thrilled to welcome Celebrity Beyond as she sails into Southampton, kicking off her inaugural season in Europe, and setting a new standard for luxury,” said Jo Rzymowska, Celebrity Cruises Managing Director, EMEA. “With its inspirational design, sensational experiences and signature personalised service, Beyond is the travel experience this market has been craving. We can’t wait for everyone to see what this incredible ship has to offer.”