Princess Restart Update: Three More Ships Resuming Service Soon

Princess Cruises, a Carnival Corporation brand, is adding three ships to the active lineup by mid-May.
After first welcomed guests back in July 2021, the premium brand now has most of its fleet in service again.
Nine Vessels Sailing Again
A total of nine cruise ships are currently sailing with guests for Princess Cruises. The number includes the 2021-buit Discovery Princess, which welcomed guests for its inaugural season in late March.
Here are the details:
Majestic Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
Date: In service since July 25, 2021
Region: West Coast and Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada), Los Angeles and Whittier (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Mexican Riviera, California Coast and Alaska
Regal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
Date: In service since July 31, 2021
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Barcelona (Spain), Civitavecchia (Italy) and Piraeus (Greece)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean visiting France, Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey and more
Sky Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
Date: In service since August 30, 2021
Region: Northern Europe and Mediterranean
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Length: 7 to 14 nights
Itineraries: UK-based cruises to the Norwegian Fjords, the Mediterranean, Western Europe and more
Grand Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests
Date: In service since September 25, 2021
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Open-jaw Alaska and Canada seven-night cruises
Emerald Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests
Date: In service since October 15, 2021
Region: Atlantic and Northern Europe
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) and Southampton (England)
Length: 8 to 15 nights
Itineraries: Transatlantic crossing followed by a series of British Islands cruises
Ruby Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070 guests
Date: In service since October 31, 2021
Region: West Coast and Alaska
Homeport: San Francisco (United States)
Length: 7 and 10 nights
Itineraries: California Coast, Pacific Northwest and Alaska
Enchanted Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
Date: In service since November 10, 2021
Region: Northern and Western Europe
Homeport: Copenhagen (Denmark) and Southampton (England)
Length: 5 to 14 nights
Itineraries: UK-based cruises to the Canaries and Western Europe
Caribbean Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests
Date: In service since November 28, 2021
Region: Panama Canal and Caribbean
Homeport: San Francisco and Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 to 18 nights
Itineraries: Panama Canal cruise followed by week-long Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises
Discovery Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,660 guests
Date: In service since March 27, 2022
Region: West Coast and Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada), Los Angeles and Seattle (United States)
Length: 5 to 7 nights
Itineraries: Pacific Coast, Canada and Alaska
Entire Fleet to Return by September
While three additional ships are set to return by mid-May, the entire Princess Cruises fleet will resume service by September.
Here are the planned service resumption dates:
Island Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950 guests
Date: April 27, 2022
Region: Panama Canal
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 14 nights
First itinerary: Cartagena, Panama Canal (old locks), Puntarenas, Huatulco and Puerto Vallarta
Royal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
Date: May 2, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 12 nights
First itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Hubbard Glacier, Glacier Bay, Tracy Arm, Ketchikan and Victoria
Crown Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070 guests
Date: May 7, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay, Ketchikan and Victoria
Coral Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950 guests
Date: June 16, 2022
Region: Australia
Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)
Length: 3 nights
First itinerary: Ocean Getaway
Diamond Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests
Date: September 1, 2022
Region: West Coast
Homeport: San Diego (United States)
Length: 5 nights
First itinerary: Ensenada and San Francisco
Sapphire Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests
Date: September 24, 2022
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 10 nights
First itinerary: Cabo San Lucas (with overnight), La Paz, Loreto and Puerto Vallarta