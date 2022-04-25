Vancouver

Princess Restart Update: Three More Ships Resuming Service Soon

Royal Princess in Alaska

Princess Cruises, a Carnival Corporation brand, is adding three ships to the active lineup by mid-May.

After first welcomed guests back in July 2021, the premium brand now has most of its fleet in service again.

Nine Vessels Sailing Again

A total of nine cruise ships are currently sailing with guests for Princess Cruises. The number includes the 2021-buit Discovery Princess, which welcomed guests for its inaugural season in late March.  

Here are the details:

Majestic Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
Date: In service since July 25, 2021
Region: West Coast and Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada), Los Angeles and Whittier (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Mexican Riviera, California Coast and Alaska

Regal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
Date: In service since July 31, 2021
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Barcelona (Spain), Civitavecchia (Italy) and Piraeus (Greece)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean visiting France, Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey and more

Sky Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
Date: In service since August 30, 2021
Region: Northern Europe and Mediterranean
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Length: 7 to 14 nights
Itineraries: UK-based cruises to the Norwegian Fjords, the Mediterranean, Western Europe and more

Grand Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests
Date: In service since September 25, 2021
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 7 nights
Itineraries: Open-jaw Alaska and Canada seven-night cruises

Emerald Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests
Date: In service since October 15, 2021
Region: Atlantic and Northern Europe
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) and Southampton (England)
Length: 8 to 15 nights
Itineraries: Transatlantic crossing followed by a series of British Islands cruises

Ruby Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070 guests
 Date: In service since October 31, 2021
Region: West Coast and Alaska
Homeport: San Francisco (United States)
Length: 7 and 10 nights
Itineraries: California Coast, Pacific Northwest and Alaska  

Enchanted Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
Date: In service since November 10, 2021
Region: Northern and Western Europe
Homeport: Copenhagen (Denmark) and Southampton (England)
Length: 5 to 14 nights
Itineraries: UK-based cruises to the Canaries and Western Europe

Caribbean Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests
Date: In service since November 28, 2021
Region: Panama Canal and Caribbean
Homeport: San Francisco and Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 to 18 nights
Itineraries: Panama Canal cruise followed by week-long Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises

Discovery Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,660 guests
Date: In service since March 27, 2022
Region: West Coast and Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada), Los Angeles and Seattle (United States)
Length: 5 to 7 nights
Itineraries: Pacific Coast, Canada and Alaska

Entire Fleet to Return by September

While three additional ships are set to return by mid-May, the entire Princess Cruises fleet will resume service by September.

Here are the planned service resumption dates:

Island Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950 guests
Date: April 27, 2022
Region: Panama Canal
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 14 nights
First itinerary: Cartagena, Panama Canal (old locks), Puntarenas, Huatulco and Puerto Vallarta

Royal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests
 Date: May 2, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 12 nights
First itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Hubbard Glacier, Glacier Bay, Tracy Arm, Ketchikan and Victoria

Crown Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070 guests
Date: May 7, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay, Ketchikan and Victoria

Coral Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950 guests
Date: June 16, 2022
Region: Australia
Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)
Length: 3 nights
First itinerary: Ocean Getaway

Diamond Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests
 Date: September 1, 2022
Region: West Coast
Homeport: San Diego (United States)
Length: 5 nights
First itinerary: Ensenada and San Francisco

Sapphire Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests
Date: September 24, 2022
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 10 nights
First itinerary: Cabo San Lucas (with overnight), La Paz, Loreto and Puerto Vallarta

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

RexNavi

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Quantum Marine Stabilizers

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Sump Stammer

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Incheon