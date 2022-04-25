Princess Restart Update: Three More Ships Resuming Service Soon

Princess Cruises, a Carnival Corporation brand, is adding three ships to the active lineup by mid-May.

After first welcomed guests back in July 2021, the premium brand now has most of its fleet in service again.

Nine Vessels Sailing Again

A total of nine cruise ships are currently sailing with guests for Princess Cruises. The number includes the 2021-buit Discovery Princess, which welcomed guests for its inaugural season in late March.

Here are the details:

Majestic Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since July 25, 2021

Region: West Coast and Alaska

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada), Los Angeles and Whittier (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Mexican Riviera, California Coast and Alaska

Regal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since July 31, 2021

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain), Civitavecchia (Italy) and Piraeus (Greece)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Western and Eastern Mediterranean visiting France, Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey and more

Sky Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since August 30, 2021

Region: Northern Europe and Mediterranean

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Length: 7 to 14 nights

Itineraries: UK-based cruises to the Norwegian Fjords, the Mediterranean, Western Europe and more

Grand Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests

Date: In service since September 25, 2021

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Whittier (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 7 nights

Itineraries: Open-jaw Alaska and Canada seven-night cruises

Emerald Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests

Date: In service since October 15, 2021

Region: Atlantic and Northern Europe

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) and Southampton (England)

Length: 8 to 15 nights

Itineraries: Transatlantic crossing followed by a series of British Islands cruises

Ruby Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070 guests

Date: In service since October 31, 2021

Region: West Coast and Alaska

Homeport: San Francisco (United States)

Length: 7 and 10 nights

Itineraries: California Coast, Pacific Northwest and Alaska

Enchanted Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: In service since November 10, 2021

Region: Northern and Western Europe

Homeport: Copenhagen (Denmark) and Southampton (England)

Length: 5 to 14 nights

Itineraries: UK-based cruises to the Canaries and Western Europe

Caribbean Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100 guests

Date: In service since November 28, 2021

Region: Panama Canal and Caribbean

Homeport: San Francisco and Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 to 18 nights

Itineraries: Panama Canal cruise followed by week-long Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises

Discovery Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,660 guests

Date: In service since March 27, 2022

Region: West Coast and Alaska

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada), Los Angeles and Seattle (United States)

Length: 5 to 7 nights

Itineraries: Pacific Coast, Canada and Alaska

Entire Fleet to Return by September

While three additional ships are set to return by mid-May, the entire Princess Cruises fleet will resume service by September.

Here are the planned service resumption dates:

Island Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950 guests

Date: April 27, 2022

Region: Panama Canal

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 14 nights

First itinerary: Cartagena, Panama Canal (old locks), Puntarenas, Huatulco and Puerto Vallarta

Royal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600 guests

Date: May 2, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 12 nights

First itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Hubbard Glacier, Glacier Bay, Tracy Arm, Ketchikan and Victoria

Crown Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070 guests

Date: May 7, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay, Ketchikan and Victoria

Coral Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950 guests

Date: June 16, 2022

Region: Australia

Homeport: Brisbane (Australia)

Length: 3 nights

First itinerary: Ocean Getaway

Diamond Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests

Date: September 1, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Length: 5 nights

First itinerary: Ensenada and San Francisco

Sapphire Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600 guests

Date: September 24, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 10 nights

First itinerary: Cabo San Lucas (with overnight), La Paz, Loreto and Puerto Vallarta