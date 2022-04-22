VTT SenseWay Debuts ZediSense to Enhance Safety and Energy Efficiency

VTT SenseWay is launching ZediSense to deliver discreet, real-time data about customers’ physical presence in a room or space without the use of cameras, according to a press release.

Using proprietary millimeter radar wave technology and sophisticated software to track macro and micro movements, ZediSense is designed to improve guest safety and comfort, with the added benefit of reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

“There was a clear need for a technology that could improve the safety of cruise ship passengers in emergency situations,” said Captain Anu Peippo, Chief Experience Officer at ZediSense. “We embraced the challenge and developed a product that uses radar technology which has superior detection capabilities without invading privacy.:"

The sensor detects people in all conditions and as long as there is a heartbeat it knows that someone is present, even when sleeping.

ZediSense has been successfully tested on a large passenger ferry and the data has been validated by the renowned PBI Research Institute in Finland.

The company said the system is unique in its ability to sense both macro and micro movements - just the tiny movement of a person’s chest when breathing is sufficient for accurate detection. The product is also compact and easy to install, making it a viable solution for a range of settings from superyachts to hotels and offices.

“We recognized early on that we could develop many more features and apply our technology to other sectors.” added Peippo.

“ZediSense provides data that can be used in real-time to optimize energy consumption or improve situational awareness, or it can be analyzed later to give insight into how a particular space is being used.”

ZediSense also has access data to facilitate a decrease in energy usage, thereby reducing operational costs and carbon dioxide emissions.

“As developers of this solution the most motivating aspect is providing a means to decrease CO2 emissions.” added Peippo. “It is the responsibility of all of us working in marine industries to protect the world’s oceans and marine life and it feels good to be able to launch a product with a positive impact in this regard.”