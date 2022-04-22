Three New Directors Join AD Associates

AD Associates has announced the appointment of three new directors, one of whom will be based in a new studio location in Dundee, according to a press release.

Andrew Porter joins as the Technical Projects Director. He has an extensive design management background in marine interiors, hospitality and luxury residential and comes with almost 30 years of experience. He has worked on many well-known global projects like Bulgari Hotels, Euro Disney and the Saga Cruises Newbuild program..

Porter will be responsible for and overseeing the hotel technical services proportion of projects.

William Whitehouse has also joined, and is a highly experienced cruise industry professional working across owner supply, design management, procurement, interior outfitting, asset management (hotel) and more. He has worked on both newbuild and refurbishment projects for Saga Cruises and Carnival UK.

As the Commercial Director, Whitehouse is responsible for providing support to Owners, Architects and Designers on all commercial aspects of projects, including procurement.

Finally, Nicholas Bone joins as Architectural Projects Director, and he joins the studio primarily based out of the new Dundee office. He has over 25 years of experience focusing on office exteriors, workplace amenity interiors, and hotel and residential architecture.

As well as award-winning projects throughout the UK, including several London and Scottish buildings, He has recently led the delivery of notable projects such as the brand new Exemplar Barclays Glasgow Campus for 5000 people, Babcock's Bristol Campus for 2500 people and Moxy Hotel Plymouth.

Chris Finch, founder and CEO, said: "It's an exciting time for AD, and we are very proud of the growth and development the studio has made over the past year. Bringing three key experienced personnel into the AD family complements the existing team and helps us provide our clients with the best possible results."

Photo: From left: Nicholas Bone, William Whitehouse, Andrew Porter