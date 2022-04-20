Cruise Ship Orderbook Stands At 75 Ships; 24 Are LNG Powered

The latest cruise ship orderbook, tracking all new cruise ship orders globally, stands at 75 cruise ships set to be delivered between now and 2027.

Of the 75 ships, 24 are set to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Among recent changes have been the addition of two 456-guest newbuilds for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection which are set to debut in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

Recent deliveries include the Celebrity Beyond, which was just handed over to Royal Caribbean Group's Celebrity Cruises brand and is set for an inaugural summer of European cruising.

Of note the 75 newbuilds represent an orderbook value of $48.5 billion and just under 170,000 new cruise berths.

The ships are an average of 2,256 guests each with an average cost of $646 million.

Adjusted delivery schedules include a number of adventure and expedition ships, which will debut later than originally anticipated as supply chain challenges continue to impact shipbuilding.

Download a PDF of the latest orderbook here.