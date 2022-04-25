A Variety of New Cruise Ships Set to Enter Service This Summer

As the summer season approaches, several cruise lines are preparing to add new tonnage to their fleets

According to the Cruise Ship Orderbook Data Report (1988-2027) by Cruise Industry News, here are just some of the vessels entering service soon for some of the industry’s key operators:

Celebrity Beyond

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique

Cost: $900 million

Capacity: 3,260

Tonnage: 140,600

Inaugural Cruise: April 27, 2022

The Celebrity Beyond is set to debut on April 27, kicking off a series of cruises in Western Europe and the Mediterranean.

With an enlarged design, the Beyond is the third vessel on Celebrity’s Edge-Class series. In addition to the greater size, the 3,260-guest ship boasts numerous significant updates and new venues. One of them is Le Voyage, an intimate, travel-inspired 50-seat restaurant by Michelin-rated Chef Daniel Boulud.

Disney Wish

Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line

Shipyard: Meyer Werft

Cost: $900 million

Capacity: 2,500

Tonnage: 140,000

Inaugural Cruise: July 14, 2022

The new Disney Wish is debuting on July 14, launching a series of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral.

As Disney’s first newbuild in ten years, the LNG-powered vessel was designed with new features that include the AquaMouse – a water ride suspended high above the upper decks. The Wish will also debut three brand-new family dining concepts such as the 1923, which was designed to celebrate Disney’s legacy with California-inspired dishes.

Seabourn Venture

Cruise Line: Seabourn

Shipyard: T. Mariotti

Cost: $225 million

Capacity: 264

Tonnage: 23,000

Inaugural Cruise: July 15, 2022

Seabourn’s first purpose-built expedition vessel, the Seabourn Venture is entering service in July. Under construction at the T. Mariotti shipyard, the ship will spend its inaugural season exploring Northern Europe and the Arctic.

Designed to Polar Class 6 standards, the Venture will take Seabourn’s ultra-luxury product to remote parts of the globe with a set of custom-designed expedition features including two submarines, a fleet of 24 zodiacs and more.

Evrima

Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Shipyard: Barreras/Astander

Cost: $225 million

Capacity: 298 guests

Tonnage: 25,000

Inaugural Cruise: August 6, 2022

The first yacht of Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is set to depart on its maiden cruise on August 6. After a two-year delay, the luxury vessel is welcoming guests for an inaugural season in the Mediterranean.

With capacity to just 298 guests, the yacht was designed to offer an intimate and upscale experience. One of the highlights of the product is the culinary offering that includes ten different dining venues.

Resilient Lady

Cruise Line: Virgin Voyages

Shipyard: Fincantieri

Cost: $710 million

Capacity: 2,770

Tonnage: 110,000

Inaugural Cruise: August 14, 2022

Following the Valiant Lady, a second newbuild is entering service for Virgin Voyages in 2022. With its maiden cruise scheduled for August 14, the Resilient Lady will debut in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Designed to reflect a yacht’s sleek luxury, the vessel offers, according to Virgin, the “intimate, elevated experience of a boutique hotel at sea.” The cruise line’s adults-only product was designed to cater to a younger audience, with over 20 dining options onboard.

Viking Polaris

Cruise Line: Viking

Shipyard: VARD

Cost: $275 million

Capacity: 378 guests

Tonnage: 30,000

Inaugural Cruise: August 16, 2022

The Viking Polaris is entering service in mid-August as Viking’s second custom-built expedition ship. With a PC6-rated hull, the vessel will debut in the Arctic, offering expeditions to Svalbard.

A sister to the 2021-built Viking Octantis, the Polaris will offer a range of unique features, including the Hangar – an enclosed, in-ship marina that allows the launch of small excursion crafts through the hull’s multiple shell doors.

Norwegian Prima

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Shipyard: Fincantieri

Cost: $850 million

Capacity: 3,215

Tonnage: 140,000

Inaugural Cruise: August 17, 2022

The first in a series of six newbuilds, the Norwegian Prima is debuting a new design for Norwegian Cruise Line. With its maiden voyage scheduled for August 17, the 3,215-guest vessel will sail in different destinations during its inaugural season, including Northern Europe, Bermuda and the North Atlantic.

Smaller than the company’s recent newbuilds, the ship is introducing many new concepts, such as the Indulge Food Hall – an upscale open-air marketplace with 11 different food venues, and the Metropolitan Bar – a sustainability bar and lounge.