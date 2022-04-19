Dominic Chancellor Joins Adventure Golf and Sports

Adventure Golf & Sports (AGS) has hired Dominic (Dom) Chancellor to lead strategic ocean cruise and riverboat business development from the company’s new satellite office in Miami, according to a press release.

Chancellor is a long-time hospitality and cruise industry veteran who most recently held key operational, project management and product development roles at Carnival Cruise Line.

Chancellor will help develop new business opportunities, service existing client relationships and new product R&D.

“Dom has many existing industry relationships and while at Carnival he helped manage the AGS relationship including design, fabrication and installation of entertainment products," said Scott Lundmark, President of Adventure Golf & Sports.

“His industry expertise will assist our company’s emphasis on product quality and reducing future maintenance issues.”

Chancellor’s strong understanding of the AGS product offerings and client service expertise strengthens the brand and AGS growth in the cruise industry, the company said.

AGS is a global leader in the design and installation of fun, interactive, cost-effective entertainment attractions. In addition to offering the widest line of miniature golf products and design services in the world for permanent and portable / modular courses, AGS also provides numerous complementary products: