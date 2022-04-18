Celebrity Restart Update: Three More Ships to Resume Cruising

Nearing the completion of its restart program, Celebrity Cruises plans to add three ships to the active lineup by mid-May.
The premium brand of the Royal Caribbean Group first resumed service in June 2021, following a 15-month operational pause.
Most of the Fleet Currently in Service
With most of its fleet now sailing again, Celebrity Cruises is getting ready for the upcoming summer season.
After several months offering cruises mostly in the Caribbean, the cruise line is set to offer programs in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the U.S. East Coast and Alaska.
Here are the location and status of the vessels presently in service:
Celebrity Apex
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: In service since June 19, 2021
Region: Caribbean and Atlantic
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 to 14 nights
Itinerary: Caribbean followed by a transatlantic crossing to Northern Europe
Celebrity Edge
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: In service since June 26, 2021
Region: Caribbean and Atlantic
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 5 to 14 nights
Itinerary: Caribbean followed by a transatlantic crossing to the Mediterranean
Celebrity Silhouette
Capacity at 100%: 2,894
Date: In service since July 3, 2021
Region: Atlantic and Northern Europe
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) and Southampton (England)
Length: 7 to 13 nights
Itinerary: Transatlantic crossing followed by cruises to Western Europe and the Norwegian Fjords
Celebrity Flora
Capacity at 100%: 100
Date: In service since July 4, 2021
Region: Galapagos
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Expeditions to the Galapagos Islands
Celebrity Equinox
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: In service since July 25, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 9 to 12 nights
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean
Celebrity Xpedition
Capacity at 100%: 100
Date: In service July 31, 2021
Region: Galapagos
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Expeditions to the Galapagos Islands
Celebrity Reflection
Capacity at 100%: 2,994
Date: In service since November 6, 2021
Region: Caribbean and Atlantic
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 9 to 14 nights
Itinerary: Caribbean followed by a transatlantic crossing to the Mediterranean
Celebrity Constellation
Capacity at 100%: 2,034
Date: In service since November 7, 2021
Region: Caribbean and Atlantic
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Length: 10 to 15 nights
Itinerary: Caribbean followed by a transatlantic crossing to the Mediterranean
Celebrity Xploration
Capacity at 100%: 16
Date: In service since January 2022
Region: Galapagos
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Expeditions to the Galapagos Islands
Celebrity Millennium
Capacity at 100%: 2,038
Date: In service since Jan 31, 2022
Region: Caribbean and Panama Canal
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 4 and 10 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Eastern Caribbean and Panama Canal
Celebrity Summit
Capacity at 100%: 2,038
Date: In service since February 14, 2022
Region: Caribbean and U.S. East Coast
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 4 to 9 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Caribbean and East Coast
Three Vessels Joining the Active Lineup by Mid-May
In addition to the new Celebrity Beyond – which is departing on its inaugural cruise later this month – two vessels are joining the company’s active lineup soon.
Here are the planned restart dates and details:
Celebrity Eclipse
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: April 23, 2022
Region: Hawaii
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) to Honolulu (United States)
Length: 11 nights
First itinerary: Hilo (with overnight), Kailua Kona and Lahaina (with overnight)
Celebrity Beyond
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: April 27, 2022
Region: Western Europe
Homeport: Southampton (England) to Barcelona (Spain)
Length: 10 nights
First itinerary: La Rochelle, Bilbao, Lisbon, Cadiz, Málaga and Palma de Mallorca
Celebrity Solstice
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: May 6, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Victoria
Celebrity Infinity
Capacity at 100%: 2,036
Date: June 25, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Key West, Bimini, Grand Turk and Puerto Plata
Celebrity Ascent
Capacity at 100%: 2,900
Date: December 3, 2023
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Puerto Plata