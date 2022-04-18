Celebrity Restart Update: Three More Ships to Resume Cruising

Nearing the completion of its restart program, Celebrity Cruises plans to add three ships to the active lineup by mid-May.

The premium brand of the Royal Caribbean Group first resumed service in June 2021, following a 15-month operational pause.

Most of the Fleet Currently in Service

With most of its fleet now sailing again, Celebrity Cruises is getting ready for the upcoming summer season.

After several months offering cruises mostly in the Caribbean, the cruise line is set to offer programs in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the U.S. East Coast and Alaska.

Here are the location and status of the vessels presently in service:

Celebrity Apex

Capacity at 100%: 2,908

Date: In service since June 19, 2021

Region: Caribbean and Atlantic

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 to 14 nights

Itinerary: Caribbean followed by a transatlantic crossing to Northern Europe

Celebrity Edge

Capacity at 100%: 2,908

Date: In service since June 26, 2021

Region: Caribbean and Atlantic

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 5 to 14 nights

Itinerary: Caribbean followed by a transatlantic crossing to the Mediterranean

Celebrity Silhouette

Capacity at 100%: 2,894

Date: In service since July 3, 2021

Region: Atlantic and Northern Europe

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States) and Southampton (England)

Length: 7 to 13 nights

Itinerary: Transatlantic crossing followed by cruises to Western Europe and the Norwegian Fjords

Celebrity Flora

Capacity at 100%: 100

Date: In service since July 4, 2021

Region: Galapagos

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Expeditions to the Galapagos Islands

Celebrity Equinox

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: In service since July 25, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 9 to 12 nights

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Xpedition

Capacity at 100%: 100

Date: In service July 31, 2021

Region: Galapagos

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Expeditions to the Galapagos Islands

Celebrity Reflection

Capacity at 100%: 2,994

Date: In service since November 6, 2021

Region: Caribbean and Atlantic

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 9 to 14 nights

Itinerary: Caribbean followed by a transatlantic crossing to the Mediterranean

Celebrity Constellation

Capacity at 100%: 2,034

Date: In service since November 7, 2021

Region: Caribbean and Atlantic

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Length: 10 to 15 nights

Itinerary: Caribbean followed by a transatlantic crossing to the Mediterranean

Celebrity Xploration

Capacity at 100%: 16

Date: In service since January 2022

Region: Galapagos

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Expeditions to the Galapagos Islands

Celebrity Millennium

Capacity at 100%: 2,038

Date: In service since Jan 31, 2022

Region: Caribbean and Panama Canal

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 4 and 10 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Eastern Caribbean and Panama Canal

Celebrity Summit

Capacity at 100%: 2,038

Date: In service since February 14, 2022

Region: Caribbean and U.S. East Coast

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 4 to 9 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Caribbean and East Coast

Three Vessels Joining the Active Lineup by Mid-May

In addition to the new Celebrity Beyond – which is departing on its inaugural cruise later this month – two vessels are joining the company’s active lineup soon.

Here are the planned restart dates and details:

Celebrity Eclipse

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: April 23, 2022

Region: Hawaii

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) to Honolulu (United States)

Length: 11 nights

First itinerary: Hilo (with overnight), Kailua Kona and Lahaina (with overnight)

Celebrity Beyond

Capacity at 100%: 2,908

Date: April 27, 2022

Region: Western Europe

Homeport: Southampton (England) to Barcelona (Spain)

Length: 10 nights

First itinerary: La Rochelle, Bilbao, Lisbon, Cadiz, Málaga and Palma de Mallorca

Celebrity Solstice

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: May 6, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Victoria

Celebrity Infinity

Capacity at 100%: 2,036

Date: June 25, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Key West, Bimini, Grand Turk and Puerto Plata

Celebrity Ascent

Capacity at 100%: 2,900

Date: December 3, 2023

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Puerto Plata