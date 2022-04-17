Vancouver

Some Crystal Cruises Assets Heading to Auction Block

Crystal Funnel

Some Crystal Cruises assets will be auctioned off in May, as the court appointed Assignee will conduct an auction of select items.

It won't be ships, but property to be sold, according to a court filing, includes furniture, tables, casino equipment, "pallets of playing cards," office equipment and more, and looks to be an assortment of the company's office equipment and what could be U.S. shoreside inventory.

An inspection period is available on May 23 between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. by appointment, with details forthcoming on www.moeckerauctions.com. This will take place at 3161 West McNab Road in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Auction details are also said to be coming soon, and it will take place in the form of a timed online auction hosted by www.moeckerauctions.com and www.proxibid.com.

 

