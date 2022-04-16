Expedition Cruise Lines Plan Return to the Arctic

With the summer season approaching, several expedition cruise lines are planning their returns to the Arctic region after a two-year absence.

Cruise Industry News looked at the plans of some of the key brands operating in the market:

Lindblad Expeditions

First sailing: April 18, 2022

Ships: National Geographic Resolution, National Geographic Endurance and National Geographic Explorer

Homeports: Longyearbyen (Svalbard), Reykjavik (Iceland), Kangerlussuaq (Greenland), Nome (United States) and more

Taking advantage of its new polar-class vessels, Lindblad Expeditions is opening the season in the Arctic on April 18.

With three ships in the region – including the 2020-built National Geographic Endurance and the 2021-built National Geographic Resolution – the expedition operator is planning a complete program in the region, with expeditions to the Northwest Passage, Iceland, Svalbard and more.

Quark Expeditions

First sailing: May 3, 2022

Ships: Ultramarine and Ocean Adventurer

Homeports: Longyearbyen (Svalbard), Aberdeen (United Kingdom), Reykjavik (Iceland), Resolute (Canada) and more

Sailing in the area for the first time, the 2021-built Ultramarine will be the highlight of Quark’s 2022 Arctic program.

Along with the Ocean Adventurer, the vessel is offering a series of expeditions to Svalbard, the Northwest Passage, the Canadian Arctic and others.

Oceanwide Expeditions

First sailing: May 15, 2022

Ships: Plancius, Ortelius and Hondius

Homeports: Longyearbyen (Svalbard), Akureyri (Iceland) and more

After first resuming service in Antarctica in 2021, Oceanwide Expeditions is returning to the Arctic for the summer.

Starting in May, all of the company’s three vessels are offering itineraries in the region, with expeditions departing from key ports such as Longyearbyen and Akureyri.

Hurtigruten Expeditions

First sailing: May 15, 2022

Ships: Nordstjernen, Fram, Roald Amundsen, Spitsbergen and Fridtjof Nansen

Homeports: Longyearbyen (Svalbard), Bergen (Norway), Reykjavik (Iceland), Nome (United States), Halifax (Canada) and more

With five ships dedicated to the region, Hurtigruten will be the biggest brand by capacity operating in the Arctic in 2022.

In addition to its traditional Svalbard program, the expedition operator is also offering expeditions to the Northwest Passage, Greenland, Jan Mayen, Iceland and more.

Poseidon Expeditions

First sailing: May 19, 2022

Ships: Sea Spirit

Homeports: Edinburgh (United Kingdom), Longyearbyen (Svalbard), Reykjavik (Iceland) and more

Poseidon Expeditions is resuming service in the Arctic on May 19, with the 114-guest Sea Spirit.

Sailing from different homeports, the vessel is set to offer expeditions that feature cruising at Disko Bay, West Svalbard and Greenland, among others.

Hapag-Lloyd Expeditions

First sailing: May 25, 2022

Ships: Hanseatic Inspiration, Hansetic Nature and Hanseatic Spirit

Homeports: Hamburg (Germany), Longyearbyen (Svalbard), Reykjavik (Iceland), Tromso (Norway) and more

Hapag-Lloyd will see three of its ships sailing in the Arctic during the summer.

In addition to the Hanseatic Inspiration and the Hanseatic Nature, the 2021-built Hanseatic Spirit is also set for a season in the region. Destinations featured in the program include Greenland, Svalbard, the Canadian Arctic and more.

Albatros Expeditions

First sailing: May 29, 2022

Ships: Ocean Atlantic

Homeports: Longyearbyen (Svalbard), Reykjavik (Iceland) and more

Returning to service after a two-year gap, the Ocean Atlantic is welcoming guests back for Albatros Expeditions in the Arctic.

The 198-guest vessel is mostly sailing in Svalbard during the summer, with some expeditions also visiting Jan Mayen, Greenland and Iceland.

Silversea Expeditions

First sailing: June 14, 2022

Ships: Silver Cloud and Silver Wind

Homeports: Tromso (Norway), Longyearbyen (Svalbard), Kangerlussuaq (Greenland), Nome (United States) and more

Following an extensive refit, the now ice-strengthened Silver Wind is joining Silversea Expeditions’ Arctic program in 2022.

Along with the Silver Cloud, the vessel is offering varied itineraries in the region. The program includes sailing to Svalbard, the Northwest Passage, Greenland, Iceland and more.