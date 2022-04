The SuperStar Libra, which was being used to house shipyard workers for Genting-owned MV Werften in Germany, is on the move.

The former Star Cruises cruise ship left a German dock on Monday and is said to be moving to Greece where the ship will be used for housing, according to sources.

The news comes as a surprise as the vessel had been in Germany for the last three years, providing accommodations for yard workers and subcontractors, and was thought to be in line to be recycled.