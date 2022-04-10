Athlete Kristina Vogel Christens AIDAcosma in Hamburg

The AIDAcosma was christened on April 9 as part of a colorful music and light show in the Port of Hamburg under the motto "The world is becoming more colorful."

The godmother of AIDA Cruises' second LNG cruise ship was eleven-time world champion in track cycling, Kristina Vogel.

Accompanied by Captain Vincent Cofalka, Vogel lit up a colorful globe on the Ocean Deck of AIDAcosma at 9:55 p.m. At the same time, the baptismal bottle smashed against the hull of the ship to mark the official naming of AIDA's new vessel.

Cruise fans across Germany followed the christening live on the internet, on the AIDA YouTube channel and onboard all AIDA ships, according to the company.

As part of the naming ceremony, a spectacular light show not only illuminated the newest member of the AIDA fleet.

Visible from afar, the evening sky over the Hanseatic city turned into a sea of bright colors.

The musical guest of the of the evening was DJ ALLE FARBEN. After the naming ceremony, he delighted the approximately 350 invited guests and 3,300 guests of the subsequent christening cruise in the Theatrium of AIDAcosma with an exclusive concert.

Other star guests onboard were Ingo Appelt, one of Germany's best-known comedians, and DJ MOCKABY, who was DJing at the AIDAcosma Beach Club on the christening night.

Later that night, the AIDAcosma said goodbye to Hamburg with a light show onboard, which took place during departure while passing the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie and the Landungsbrücken to Teufelsbrück. She now sails a the two-week christening voyage to Palma de Mallorca over the Easter holidays.

From April 23 to October 29, 2022, the AIDAcosma will be offering voyages from Palma (Mallorca) and Barcelona. Florence, Rome and Corsica are also on the program during the weeklong highlight cruise “Mediterranean Treasures”. Starting in the fall, the AIDAcosma will set course for its sunny winter home in Dubai