Next Oasis for Royal Caribbean To Be Utopia of the Seas, Powered by LNG

Construction on the sixth ship in Royal Caribbean International’s Oasis Class is now underway in Saint-Nazaire, France.

The cruise line revealed the name of the upcoming ship, Utopia of the Seas, at the steel-cutting ceremony that took place in the Chantiers de l‘Atlantique shipyard earlier this week.

Come spring 2024, the first Oasis Class ship powered by LNG (liquefied natural gas) will be a evolution of the class of ships that changed the industry more than a decade ago, the company said, in a press release.

“We are excited to begin construction on Utopia of the Seas,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “On the sixth Oasis Class ship, vacationers can look forward to the signature combination of Royal Caribbean experiences and many brand-new adventures that has and will continue to make the Oasis class of ships the ultimate vacation for guests of all ages.”

At the ceremony, Utopia’s first piece of steel was cut to mark the start of the 30-month journey that is the construction process. Representatives from Royal Caribbean and Chantiers de l’Atlantique attended the milestone event, including Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group; and Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique.