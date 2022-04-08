Aurora Expeditions Grows in North America

Aurora Expeditions has announced its North American operations are continuing to grow, with the company hiring three new Business Development Managers in a move to expand its market presence.

“Aurora Expeditions is committed to growing and investing in North America,” said Lisa Bertini, VP of Sales, North America.

According to a press release the new team members include Kelli Mills (Northeast), who has extensive experience in expedition travel and is also former agency owner with over 15 years in the industry; Jennifer Reynolds (Southeast), with 18-years of dventure and small-ship sector, and Bonnie Newman (Western), who has previously been nominated for Travel Agency Advocate of the Year and has established solid relationships with agency partners, particularly within Virtuoso, a key partner within Aurora’s global trade network.

These new hires will join the existing team of Bertini, who has recently been appointed VP of Sales, North America.

Aurora has also recently expanded its focus beyond the English-speaking market in hiring Nicolas Bilek, a dedicated resource for business development in Quebec.

Aurora's two purpose-built ships, the Greg Mortimer and the small expedition ship the Sylvia Earle, are designed for global exploration. The new ship is named after acclaimed marine biologist, oceanographer, explorer and conservationist Dr. Sylvia Earle. The Sylvia Earle, is due to debut in late 2022.

The company’s upcoming voyages include Costa Rica & The Panama Canal, Scotland, Ireland, Norway, Greenland, and Canada’s Northwest Passage, followed by an extensive 2022-2023 Antarctica season.