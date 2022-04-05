Former AIDAmira Arrives in Bar City, Montenegro

After several weeks docked in Croatia, the former AIDAmira recently sailed to Bar City, Montenegro.

Sold to Ambassador Cruise Line earlier this year, the former AIDA Cruises vessel is currently awaiting an extensive refit before entering service for its new operator.

The planned drydock includes upgrades to ship’s hotel side, in addition to technical improvements.

One of the highlights of the project is the installation of the latest emission reduction technologies, in order to meet IMO Tier III compliance.

Starting in 2023, the vessel will sail as the Ambition, offering no-fly cruises in the British market.

As the second ship of the UK-startup brand, the vessel will provide regional departures from ports such as Newcastle, Dundee, Belfast, Liverpool, Bristol and Falmouth.

Along with the Ambience, the former Pacific Dawn, the Ambition is set to offer a traditional cruise product, aiming at the 50-plus audience.

The AIDAmira originally entered service in 1999 as the Mistral. Built for Festival Cruises, the 48,200-ton cruise ship also sailed for IberoCruceros and Costa Cruises before joining the AIDA Cruises fleet in late 2019.

After nearly two years out of service due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the vessel was sold by the German brand in January.