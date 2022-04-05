Cruise Industry Restart Hits 300 Ships for April

The restart of the global cruise industry continues to pick up pace as 300 cruise ships are expected to sail in April, according to the latest Cruise Ships in Service Report from Cruise Industry News.

That's up from 264 ships in March, and just 22 last April. There will be 71 brands operating in April, compared to just 20 a year ago in 2021.

Royal Caribbean International will be the biggest brand in service in April, with 23 ships and over 80,000 berths sailing.

The company has four ships relaunching operations this month including the Spectrum, Voyager, Radiance and Serenade.

Carnival Cruise Line is the second biggest brand in service for April, adding the Carnival Breeze to Galveston later this month, with 22 ships overall sailing and over 65,000 berths back in service.

Other major players include MSC, with 18 ships in service, and Norwegian Cruise Line, with 15 ships.

For the latest data, see the April edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report from Cruise Industry News.