Alaska Set for Record Cruise Ship Season This Summer

Alaska is set for a huge season in 2022 with 60 cruise ships expected to operated in the region, according to the 2022 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

From large contemporary cruise ships, to luxury and coastal vessels, the destination is expected to have a record season.

Here is Cruise Industry News’ exclusive summary of some of the key players:

Princess Cruises

Ships: Six – Discovery Princess, Majestic Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, Crown Princess and Grand Princess

Sailing Season: April 30 to September 17

Homeports: Seattle, Whittier and San Francisco (Unites States); Vancouver (Canada)

Itinerary highlights: Ketchikan, Juneau, Tracy Arm Fjord, Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, Juneau, Haines, Victoria and more

One of the major players in the destination, Princess Cruises is deploying six ships to Alaska in 2022.

The program includes the new Discovery Princess, which entered service on March 27 and is set to become the newest ship sailing in the Last Frontier this year.

Holland America Line

Ships: Six – Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Eurodam, Noordam, Westerdam and Zuiderdam

Sailing Season: April 30 to October 1

Homeports:Whittier and Seattle (United States); Vancouver (Canada)

Itinerary highlights: Skagway, Tracy Arm Fjord, Ketchikan, Juneau, Hubbard Glacier, Valdez, Prince Rupert, Kodiak, Anchorage, Glacier Bay, Icy Strait Point and more

After returning to the region with a limited season in 2021, Holland America Line is ready to sail a full six-ship program in Alaska this year.

Sailing in the destination for the first time, the 2016-built Koningsdam is one of the highlights of the deployment that includes departures from Whittier, Seattle and Vancouver.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Ships: Five – Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Sun and Norwegian Spirit

Sailing Season: April 22 to October 16

Homeports: Seattle, Seward (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Itinerary highlights: Glacier Bay, Juneau, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Tracy Arm Fjord, Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, Sitka and more

Norwegian Cruise Line is deploying some of its newest cruise ships to Alaska in 2022, including the 2019-built Norwegian Encore and the 2018-built Norwegian Bliss.

Stretching from April 22 to October 16, the company’s program is also one of the longest in the region.

Royal Caribbean International

Ships: Four – Ovation of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas and Radiance of the Seas

Sailing Season: April 29 to September 19

Homeports: Seattle and Seward (United States); Vancouver (Canada)

Itinerary highlights: Skagway, Sitka, Ketchikan, Tracy Arm Fjord, Haines, Icy Strait Point, Hubbard Glacier and more

Royal Caribbean International is planning a four-ship program in Alaska in 2022, with cruises departing from Seattle, Seward and Vancouver.

In addition to two Radiance-class vessels, two Quantum-class ships will sail in the region – a first for the company.

Carnival Cruise Line

Ships: Three – Carnival Spirit, Carnival Splendor and Carnival Miracle

Sailing Season: May 2 to September 13

Homeports: Seattle and San Francisco (United States)

Itinerary highlights: Sitka, Ketchikan, Tracy Arm Fjord, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Victoria, Skagway and more

Three Carnival Cruise Line ships are scheduled to sail in Alaska in 2022, including the Carnival Spirit, which, after a ten-year gap, returned to the United States in March.

Also returning to North America after a hiatus, the Carnival Splendor complements the offer, along with the Carnival Miracle.

Celebrity Cruises

Ships: Three – Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Millennium

Sailing Season: May 6 to September 11

Homeports: Seattle and Seward (United States); Vancouver (Canada)

Itinerary highlights: Ketchikan, Juneau, Sitka, Icy Strait Point, Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, Tracy Arm Fjord and more

One of the first cruise lines to return to Alaska in 2021, Celebrity Cruises is planning a full season in the destination in 2022.

Three ships in the premium cruise line’s fleet are set to offer regular cruises in Alaska, including the Celebrity Solstice and the Celebrity Eclipse.

Silversea Cruises

Ships: Two – Silver Muse and Silver Shadow

Sailing Season: May 19 to September 1

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada) and Seward (United States)

One of the luxury cruise lines sailing regular programs in the region, Silversea Cruises will have two vessels in Alaska in 2022.

Offering open-jaw cruises, the Silver Muse and the Silver Shadow are poised to sail in the Last Frontier from May to September.

Disney Cruise Line

Ships: One – Disney Wonder

Sailing Season: May 16 to September 12

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada)

Itinerary highlights: Skagway, Tracy Arm Fjord, Icy Strait Point, Juneau and Ketchikan

Returning to Alaska after a three-year absence, Disney Cruise Line will sail a regular program in the region with the Disney Wonder.

Starting in May, the 1999-built cruise ship is offering a series of seven-night cruises from Vancouver, with itineraries visiting Skagway, Juneau, Icy Strait Point and more.

Cunard

Ships: One – Queen Elizabeth

Sailing Season: June 4 to July 11

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada)

Itinerary highlights: Haines, Sitka, Hubbard Glacier, Ketchikan, Juneau, Glacier Bay and more

An unusual player in the region, Cunard will deploy the Queen Elizabeth in Alaska for over a month in 2022.

After arriving from Europe via the Panama Canal, the vessel is set to offer a series of seven- to ten-night cruises to the Last Frontier departing from the Vancouver’s Canada Place Cruise Terminal.

Other cruise lines sailing in Alaska this year include: