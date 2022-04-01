Silver Dawn Christened in Lisbon

Silversea Cruises officially named its 10th ship, Silver Dawn, in Lisbon on March 31.

Executives from Royal Caribbean Group, Silversea Cruises, and Fincantieri, as well as local dignitaries and guests, celebrated the milestone with a formal ceremony and gala dinner.

The Silver Dawn becomes the cruise line's third new ship to debut in nine months. The launch of Silver Dawn also marks the debut of Otium, travel's most indulgent new wellness program, as well as the next iteration of Silversea's S.A.L.T. culinary program, according to the company..

After Royal Caribbean Group's customary bagpipe performance, which opened the formal naming ceremony, performers took to the stage, entertaining attendees with a performance that weaved a narrative from the 2021 launch of Silver Moon to the modern day debut of the Silver Dawn, the company said.

Singers recited the national anthems of the U.S.A., Italy, and Portugal, before a religious leader blessed the ship and dignitaries delivered speeches.

The newly named Godmother of Silver Dawn, Nilou Motamed—an influential food and travel editor, tastemaker, and television personality—subsequently cut the ribbon to trigger a champagne bottle to smash on the ship's hull, signalling the end of the ceremony.

"Celebrating the naming of Silver Dawn in Lisbon marked an incredibly proud moment for all involved," said Jason Liberty, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "I thank and congratulate Roberto Martinoli and our entire team, including Captain Failla and the crew, as well as everyone at Fincantieri, our ship building partners. Silver Dawn is a jewel in the Silversea fleet and speaks to Royal Caribbean Group's commitment to delivering the best vacation experiences in a responsible way."

"An evolution of our unique take on luxury, Silver Dawn is the third Silversea ship to be named in the last nine months," said Roberto Martinoli, president and CEO, Silversea Cruises.

"As well as S.A.L.T., our immersive culinary program, the Silver Dawn enriches guests' travels with Otium, our indulgent new wellness program, which is inspired by the ancient Roman lifestyle. She really is magnificent. I extend my gratitude to Jason Liberty and all involved at Royal Caribbean Group, as well as to the team at Silversea, Fincantieri, and Captain Failla and his crew—our most valuable asset. Moreover, I proudly welcome Nilou Motamed as the Godmother of Silver Dawn."

The Silver Dawn departs on her inaugural voyage on April 1, sailing from Lisbon to Barcelona. She is scheduled to sail in the Mediterranean until November, when she will cross the Atlantic Ocean, via the Canary Islands, to offer Caribbean and Central America cruises.