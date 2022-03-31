Sally Gunnell Named Godmother For New Ambassador Ship

Ambassador Cruise Line has today announced that former British athlete, Sally Gunnell OBE has been chosen as godmother for their first ship, the Ambience.

Gunnell will rename the ship at a special ceremony at London Tilbury on April 19, the company said.

Gunnell was born in Chigwell, Essex and is the only British woman to hold four major track titles simultaneously – Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth. Since retiring from international athletics, the 55-year-old mother of three has become an advocate for health and well-being for the over 50s.

CEO, Christian Verhounig said: “We’re incredibly proud to have Sally as our first ship’s godmother. She is a wonderful advocate for the 50-plus market and her ambitious drive and dedication to achievement echoes Ambassador’s determination for expansion.

"We cannot wait to welcome Sally onboard Ambience and celebrate this monumental milestone in Ambassador’s journey so far. We are certain that our guests, crew and staff will feel as honoured as I am in having Sally as our first godmother and being part of the Ambassador family”.

Gunnell said: “I’m delighted to be godmother to Ambience, Ambassador Cruise Line’s first ship. I’ve a fondness for Ambassador’s homeport London Tilbury being in Essex, the county I was born and grew up in. Within a year, Ambassador has firmly established itself in the cruise industry and has a collection of brand values that resonate with me. From community and wellbeing, to being sustainable and ethical, we’re all responsible for the seas we sail on. This dedication from the off demonstrates that Ambassador is a responsible cruise line and one that I’m extremely honoured to be working with.

"Being godmother comes with responsibility too and I’m flattered that I’ll be re-naming Ambience in April. I look forward to celebrating this wonderful occasion and ship with everyone at Ambassador, the crew onboard and all the guests."