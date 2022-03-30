Disney Wish Leaves the Shipyard for River Journey

The brand-new Disney Wish has left Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany for her journey on the Ems River.

This process is known as the ship's conveyance, where it transits backwards up the river to a new location, where final outfitting and sea trials will take place ahead of the ship's handover to Disney Cruise Line later this year.

The LNG-powered vessel is one of three ships in a new class for Disney Cruise Line, and set to launch service from Florida's Port Canaveral this July.

Two sister ships follow in 2024 and 2025, respectively.