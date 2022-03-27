Better Food, More Shore Leave for Cruise Crew Members

Crew members who spoke anonymously with Cruise Industry News have said that the quality of food onboard their cruise lines has gotten better.

One crew member onboard a Silversea Cruises ship said that the food was much better now.

“Food has been good at all times since I joined the ship,” said another crew member working on a Disney Cruise Line ship.

Another recent improvement for crew members has been in some shore leave being allowed now, after two years of the pandemic.

“We’re about to go to the first port where we’ll be allowed to go ashore. But only if all crew members test negative,” said a Silversea employee. “So, things are getting better slowly.”

A Disney crew member said that the cruise line’s all four ships were operating, with the number of guests onboard slowly increasing.

“Disney has shore leave for crew granted,” the crew member said.

An ex-crew member who’s staying in touch with his former colleagues said that the latter were all getting shore leave “at the moment.”

However, with food and shore leave options improving, there is one area that has deteriorated since the resumption of cruising: the internet, with limited free hours or caps on data.