Costa Offers Cruise Ship as Housing for Ukrainian Refugees

Carnival Corporation's Costa Cruises brand has offered the Costa Magica as temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees, should the Italian government need it.

"We have offered the Italian Government the Costa Magica to be integrated into the National Civil Protection's plans as a potential temporary hub for Ukrainian refugees, should the number of arrivals in Italy increase in the coming weeks as a result of prolonged conflict," the company said, in a prepared statement.

The 2004-built ship is currently out of service ahead of its transfer to the Carnival Cruise Line brand later this year and is currently docked in La Spezia. The ship has just over 1,350 staterooms.

"Our thoughts are with those affected, including the families of our many Ukrainian employees who are understandably concerned for their loved ones. As an immediate support to the needs of the population affected by the impact of the conflict, we have already donated medical supplies and medicines necessary for the treatment of injuries and common diseases," Costa said, in its statement.