P&O Cruises Launches Summer 2024 Europe Program

P&O Cruises has launched a new series of voyages for summer 2024. According to a press release, these will include popular “island” itineraries, Norwegian fjords and extended time in many destinations.

The new ship Arvia (joining the fleet in December 2022) will offer two different 14-night western Mediterranean itineraries, each with six ports of call. One will include Italy, Spain and France with calls to La Spezia (for Florence and Pisa) and Barcelona while the other will be Spain and France with calls to Barcelona and Valencia.

The Iona will continue to spend the summer season in the Norwegian fjords for seven-night itineraries of scenic cruising with calls to the world heritage port of Geiranger, as well as Olden and Alesund.

The Britannia’s summer program will include seven-night Norwegian fjords and 14-night western Mediterranean “island” cruises to the Balearics with extended calls to Palma and Ibiza and one itinerary including Cagliari in Sardinia. P&O said that these itineraries also include many “new shore experiences to discover the beach clubs and off the beaten track vineyards, adrenaline activities and countryside of Ibiza.”

Malta will be the homeport for the Azura’s summer season of seven- and 14-night fly/cruise holidays. The western Mediterranean itineraries include a call to Civitavecchia for Rome and to Monte Carlo from Villefranche. The Eastern route includes selected calls to Ephesus from Kusadasi and the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini.

Central Mediterranean itineraries include calls to Trieste for Venice and a new southern Adriatic itinerary features Taranto, Catania and the Greek Ionian islands of Cephalonia and Corfu.

Short breaks to Amsterdam are part of the Ventura’s summer program as well as The Canary Islands, Iberia and southern cruise itineraries. These voyages include longer time in the ports of Lisbon and Amsterdam.

The Aurora and the Arcadia will offer longer “discovery” itineraries for experienced cruisers.

The Arcadia will sail a 16-night Iceland cruise in June 2024 with an overnight call in Reykjavik and a 30-night Canada & USA cruise in September 2024 with overnight calls in Boston and New York.

Tangier and Casablanca will be part of the Aurora’s 18-night western Mediterranean cruise in April 2024 while the ship’s Arctic Circle cruise in October 2024 includes Iceland and the North Cape and the chance to see the Northern Lights.

“This program of holidays, more than ever before, maximizes the time in port to ensure our guests can see and experience the very best of each destination at their own pace … Whether a beach and relaxation break or the opportunity for thrilling activities, exploration and adventures, each itinerary is carefully thought out to discover the heart of the places we visit,” said P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow.

“With Ibiza, Palma, Mykonos and Casablanca, as well as many other iconic skylines the Instagram moments will be endless as well as the opportunity for making memories with friends and family and rekindling our passion for travel,” Ludlow added.

Pre-registration for summer 2024 sailings is available from March 23, 2022, and on general sale from March 30, 2022.

Example itineraries include:

Arvia - Mediterranean, 14 nights, £999: 14-night cruise on the Arvia from 999 British pounds per person. Departing Apr. 28, 2024, the price includes kids' clubs, full board meals and entertainment on board. Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are La Coruna, Palma, La Spezia, Marseille, Barcelona and Cadiz.

Azura – Mediterranean fly/cruise, seven nights, £699: Seven-night cruise on the Azura from 699 British pounds per person. Departing Apr. 18, 2024, the price includes kids' clubs, full board meals and entertainment onboard. Departing from and returning to Tenerife, including flights to and from the UK, ports of call are Civitavecchia (for Rome), Livorno, Villefranche, Ajaccio.

Iona - fjords, seven nights, £529: Seven-night cruise on the Iona from 529 British pounds per person. Departing Apr. 20, 2024, the price includes kids' clubs, full board meals and entertainment onboard. Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are Stavanger, Olden, Alesund and Haugesund.

Ventura – Canary Islands, 14 nights, £999: 14-night cruise on the Ventura from 999 British pounds per person. Departing Sept. 14, 2024, the price includes kids' clubs, full board meals and entertainment onboard. Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are Madeira, La Palma, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Cadiz and Lisbon.

Aurora – short cruise, 3 nights, £399: Three-night cruise on the Aurora from 399 British pounds per person. Departing May 15, 2024, the price includes full board meals and entertainment onboard. Departing from and returning to Southampton and calling at Zeebrugge for Bruges.