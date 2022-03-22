Tarragona

Swan Hellenic Amends Some 2022-2023 Voyages Due to War in Ukraine

Minerva

Swan Hellenic has announced a series of changes to its 2022-23 cultural expedition cruises, responding both to Russia’s war against Ukraine and ongoing COVID-related restrictions across the Far East.

As a result, its ship Minerva will now be sailing a new course into the Northern Hemisphere for a refocused Arctic season, preceded by new UK Celtic discovery cruises.

The cruise line’s second purpose-built polar class expedition ship, the Vega, is now scheduled to leave Helsinki Shipyard in September. The Vega will then set a course directly for Argentina to join her twin ship for the 2022-23 Antarctic season, which remains unchanged.

“Like the cruise industry as a whole, we’ve moved fast in response to the tragic situation in Ukraine,” said Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito. “While apologizing to our guests for the disappointment this has caused and grateful for their understanding, we’re very proud of the exciting new itineraries and opportunities we’ve created for them to continue seeing what others don't.”

