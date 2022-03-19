Russian Cruise Line Claims 2022 Black Sea Program Is A Go

Despite the war in Ukraine, Black Sea Cruises is preparing to sail a full season in the Black Sea in 2022.

“We are glad to inform you that the company plans to open sales of tickets for the Knyaz Vladimir (Prince Vladimir) liner in navigation in 2022,” Black Sea Cruises stated in a social media post.

The company is part of the Russia-state owned Rosmorport.

The season will run from June to September, the company added, with dates and pricing set to follow.

With cruises departing from Sochi, the Russian state-owned brand has been offering seasonal programs in the Black Sea region since 2017.

Itineraries usually feature visits to ports in Crimea and Southern Russia.

In 2021, Black Sea’s regular seven-night cruise included visits to Novorossiysk, Yalta and Sevastopol, where the ship offered an overnight call .

Backed by Rosmorport, a state-owned enterprise under the Russian Ministry of Transport, Black Sea Cruises operates a single vessel, the 800-guest Knyaz Vladimir.

Aiming to build the maritime infrastructure in the Black Sea area, the company acquired the 1971-built ship from Mano Cruises in early 2017.