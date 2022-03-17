Poseidon Expeditions Cancels 2022 Russia, North Pole Programs

Poseidon Expeditions today announced that it has canceled its summer 2022 polar programs in Russian territorial waters.

The news affects a total of seven voyages, three aboard the Russian icebreaker that Poseidon has chartered and marketed since 2001 and another four aboard the 114-passenger expedition ship Sea Spirit, according to a press release.

The balance of the summer expedition cruises aboard the Sea Spirit remain unchanged.

Angelica Vorea, chief executive officer and owner of Poseidon Arctic Voyages, Ltd., the parent company of Poseidon Expeditions, said: “The terrible situation in the Ukraine makes planned operations in Russian waters untenable and we cannot support promoting these trips in any way for the 2022 season. As a result, we have suspended charter arrangements with the operator of 50 Years of Victory.

“We also have re-designed itineraries on four upcoming Arctic programs aboard the Sea Spirit," she said. "These 14-day voyages will continue to operate roundtrip out of Longyearbyen, Svalbard, on the same dates in July and August, but will not venture into the Russian territorial waters of Franz Josef Land. Instead, the program will provide guests with an in-depth exploration and circumnavigation of the Svalbard Archipelago or a voyage to the Northeast Greenland National Park, depending on the departure date.”



New Programs:

July 10-23 Svalbard Circumnavigation and Kvitøya

July 22-August 4 Svalbard Circumnavigation and Kvitøya

August 3-16 Svalbard Circumnavigation and Kvitøya

August 15-28 Svalbard & Northeast Greenland National Park

Travelers aboard the four departures in July and August aboard the Sea Spirit are welcome to keep their reservations and enjoy the new itineraries.

Guests booked on any of the affected Summer 2022 programs can request a cruise credit for any future cruise with Poseidon Expeditions or a full refund.

Poseidon has chartered and operated the Madeira-registered the Sea Spirit year-round since 2015 from SunStone Ships, Inc.