Ritz-Carlton Signs Deal for 2 New Ships at Chantiers

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection today announced the expansion of its fleet with the addition of two newbuild superyachts, Ilma and Luminara, slated to set sail in 2024 and 2025, respectively, and run on liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The announcement as the company gets ready to launch its Evrima this August after a significant two-and-a-half year delay.

The ships will be bigger at 456 guests each, compared to the Evrima at 298 guests.

These new ships will be built at Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Sant-Nazaire, France, with an option for additional vessels.

Chantiers will carry out all production and development, including enhanced design and sustainability features, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to work with Chantiers de l’Atlantique on the development of our second and third superyachts, Ilma and Luminara,” stated Douglas Prothero, Chief Executive Officer for The Ritz- Carlton Yacht Collection. “They are a likeminded organization that is committed to excellence and a custom quality process and program that will help execute our vision as we thoughtfully expand our portfolio.”

“The addition of Ilma and Luminara represent significant growth for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, and we look forward to collaborating with management and Chantiers de l’Atlantique on the creation of these world class vessels,” said Tim Grisius, Global Officer for Mergers & Acquisitions, Business Development, and Real Estate, Marriott International.

“The next generation of superyachts for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will have a real impact in the industry and take our shared vision with management and Marriott International to the next level in the luxury cruise market,” said Karim Khairallah, Managing Director and Co-Portfolio Manager, European Principal Group, Oaktree Capital Management,.

“Chantiers de l’Atlantique is very proud to design and build these medium size – ultra luxury cruise vessels and initiate a new partnership with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. These ships will provide the highest quality standards and comfort level to their guests and simultaneously be at the forefront of environmental performances,” said Laurent Castaing, General Manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

Ritz-Carlton tapped AD Associates, DPA and Aivan as some of the new designers.

Reservations for the 2024 season of itineraries will open to the public this fall. The new superyachts will feature itineraries ranging from seven to 10 nights in the Caribbean and Mediterranean and offer an all-inclusive experience. These superyachts will also be available for private charter.