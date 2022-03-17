Katy Perry to Name New Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Cruise Line announced today that pop icon and "American Idol" judge Katy Perry will serve as the godmother to the new Norwegian Prima, debuting August 2022.

According to Norwegian, as godmother, Perry will not only fulfill the longstanding maritime tradition of blessing and officially naming Norwegian Prima, the first of six vessels in the Prima Class, but she will perform during the christening ceremony before Norwegian Prima sets sail on its inaugural voyages from Reykjavík, Iceland, where the vessel will be the first major cruise ship christened in the Icelandic capital.

"We are so excited to welcome Katy Perry, a one-of-a-kind artist and worldwide sensation, as godmother of Norwegian Prima," said Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We are so incredibly proud that she will be part of the Norwegian Cruise Line family and look forward to launching our beautiful, innovative ship with her in August."

"My most favorite way to vacation with my family is on the water. Every morning that you wake up, you get to experience an incredible new view," said Perry. "I love that I get to christen her with my good vibrations, and I'm so excited for this new, beautiful, high-end, high-tech ship to take the seas, and provide once-in-a-lifetime vacations for so many families."