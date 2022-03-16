MSC Moves Grandiosa to Norwegian Fjords Program for Summer

MSC Cruises today announced that the MSC Grandiosa will be fully dedicated to the Norwegian fjords for the summer 2022 season, according to a press release.

The MSC Grandiosa will sail from Kiel, Germany to Denmark, Copenhagen then onto the Norwegian fjords, calling Hellesylt and sail through Aurlandsfjord to Alesund and Flam.

MSC Cruises had previously confirmed that it would suspend calls to Saint Petersburg, Russia, and the MSC Grandiosa’s summer season will now be dedicated to sailings to the fjords of Norway.

The MSC Preziosa and MSC Poesia will also offer additional seven-night options to the Norwegian fjords.

The MSC Poesia and MSC Preziosa will have Saint Petersburg calls replaced by Visby in the Swedish island of Gotland, the country’s capital Stockholm or Tallinn in Estonia.

Guests originally booked on one of the MSC Grandiosa’s former Baltic Sea itineraries can opt for departures with one of MSC Poesia’s or MSC Preziosa’ summer 2022 itineraries.

Other Norwegian fjords cruises for summer 2022 include the MSC Magnifica from Hamburg, Germany and the MSC Virtuosa from Southampton, UK.