Fred. Olsen Unveils New Summer 2023 Cruise Program

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has unveiled a new sailing program for summer 2023, which includes “scenic sailings,” “cultural discoveries” and “special events ashore.”

According to a press release, the new sailings feature the Adriatic’s lesser-known cities of Durrës in Albania, Neum in Bosnia and Koper in Slovenia; the Midnight Sun in sailings to Arctic Norway and Spitsbergen; and the Amalfi Coast at sunrise and sunset.

Fred. Olsen said that it is developing an immersive program of shore excursions for these new sailings, including opportunities to make Pasteis de Nata in Lisbon and hike Bergen’s Mount Floyen with a local resident.

Guests will be able to take advantage of up to 250 British pounds per person to spend onboard, or up to 500 British pounds per person when booking a suite. In addition, on selected July and August 2023 cruises, there is the option to add a third guest from 199 British pounds when sharing with two others, as well as a number of no single supplement offers for solo travelers.

The new program offers more than 40 sailings departing between June and October 2023, with regional departures available from Southampton, Dover, London Tilbury, Liverpool, Newcastle, Rosyth and Belfast.

Members of Fred. Olsen’s Oceans loyalty scheme can take advantage of an early booking period from today, Fred. Olsen said, ahead of the new itineraries going on general sale on March 18 at 9 a.m. local time.

“Our new summer program really showcases what makes us special, and we have hand-crafted each cruise to really celebrate our smaller ships and the opportunities they allow us to offer our guests. So much has been curated around the best time to visit, whether that’s to witness a destination at its seasonal best, or to coincide with a special event ashore,” Head of Itinerary Planning and Destination Experience at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Martin Lister, said.

“In July, the Braemar will call into Fredericia, Denmark, in time for the annual July 6 celebrations, for example, while in October the Borealis will venture to Canada in time for guests to witness the spectacular autumnal foliage,” Lister added.

According to Lister, this will be Fred. Olsen’s first program that will see all four ships in the fleet sailing.

Highlights of Fred. Olsen’s new Summer 2023 program include:

The Balmoral’s 17-night Experience Spanish & Portuguese Traditions cruise, departing from Rosyth (Edinburgh) on July 2, 2023. Prices start from 2,599 British pounds per person, with 250 pounds per person to spend onboard.

Itinerary: Rosyth, Scotland – Leixões, Portugal – Malaga, Spain – Cartagena, Spain – Valencia, Spain – Mahon, Menorca – Cádiz, Spain – Cruising mouth of River Tagus – Lisbon, Portugal – Vigo, Spain – Rosyth, Scotland

The Braemar’s eight-night Denmark with Fredericia Festivities cruise, departing from Dover on July 2, 2023. Prices start from 1,199 pounds per person, with 250 pounds per person to spend onboard.

Itinerary: Dover, England – Cruising Kiel Canal, Germany – Copenhagen, Denmark – Fredericia, Denmark – Cruising Limfjord, Denmark – Aalborg, Denmark – Skagen, Denmark – Dover, England

The Borealis’ 15-night Exploring Northern Norway – the Land of the Midnight Sun cruise, departing from Liverpool on July 4, 2023. Prices start from 2,499 pounds per person, with 200 pounds per person to spend onboard.

Itinerary: Liverpool, England – Kristiansund, Norway – Cruising by Torghatten (Hat Mountain), Norway – Cruising by Seven Sisters Mountain Range, Norway – Crossing Arctic Circle, Norway – Tromsø, Norway – Alta, Norway – Honningsvåg, Norway – Cruising by North Cape and The Horn, Norway – Cruising by Devils Jaw, Norway – Bodø, Norway – Olden, Norway – Cruising by Hornelen at sunset – Cruising Nordfjord and Innvikfjord – Kirkwall, Orkney – Liverpool, England

The Bolette’s 26-night Exploring the Balkans & Adriatic with Venice cruise, departing from Southampton on Sept. 18, 2023. Prices start from 4,099 pounds per person, with 250 pounds per person to spend onboard.

Itinerary: Southampton, England – Malaga, Spain – Catania, Sicily, Italy – Dubrovnik, Croatia – Split, Croatia – Zadar, Croatia – Rijeka, Croatia – Venice, Italy (overnight stay) – Koper, Slovenia – Neum, Bosnia and Herzegovina – Cruising Bay of Kotor, Montenegro, at sunrise – Kotor, Montenegro – Durres, Albania – Cruising Strait of Messina, Italy – Cruising by Stromboli, Italy, at sunset – Gibraltar – La Coruña, Spain – Cruising by Tower of Hercules Lighthouse, Spain – Southampton, England

The cruise line said that this summer program comes ahead of the launch of Fred. Olsen’s full 2023-24 brochure, which is set to be released in late April 2022.