Ritz-Carlton and Chantiers Expected to Announce Ship Deal

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Chantiers de l'Atlantique are expected to soon announce an agreement regarding the Evrima as well as potentially a series of newbuilds, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Chantiers de l'Atlantique is said to be taking over the final construction phases of the 298-guest Evrima, which is now set to debut in August.

Other shipyards told Cruise Industry News that Ritz-Carlton executives had recently done site visits in Europe, looking for a long-term partner.

After announcing its intention to enter the cruise industry in 2017 for a 2019 start, the start up luxury brand was plagued by delays at the Barreras Shipyard in Spain, where the Evrima was under construction.

With the yard going insolvent, investors behind the company had to step in to secure the ship which was then moved to another shipyard in Spain.

In addition, after previously announcing a plan to build a series of three ships at Barreras, it is expected a newbuild program could follow soon.