Princess Announces Updated Deployment, New Homeports, Back to Australia

Princess Cruises announced new deployment plans for the United States with a return to homeport cruising in Galveston, Texas starting in December 2022, and San Diego starting in September 2022.

According to a press release, Princess is planning return to service in Australia with Coral Princess starting in June 2022 following indications authorities are becoming more comfortable with a return to service in the region.

"Deploying these three ships to service over the next two months will mark the return of the entire Princess fleet, once our highly anticipated return to Australia is approved by local authorities," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "Returning a ship to San Diego gives more options for our west coast guests and Galveston makes a Princess cruise easily accessible to millions of Texans."

Princess Returns to Galveston – Ruby Princess

After six years, Princess returns to homeport cruising from Texas as the Ruby Princess will sail from December 2022 to April 2023, on a series of cruises from Galveston ranging from five to 11 days, calling mainly to destinations in the Western Caribbean. The ship will also sail through the Panama Canal on two 16-day, ocean-to-ocean transits between Galveston and San Francisco.

Cruises from San Diego – Diamond Princess

From September 2022 through February 2023, cruising in California expands with a return to San Diego as the Diamond Princess will be joining the fleet of West Coast-based ships with a series of brand-new cruise itineraries ranging from five to 16 days and calling at ports along the Mexican Riviera, California Coast, and the Hawaiian Islands. In addition, the ship will sail a unique 20-day cruise to Central America, roundtrip from San Diego in November 2022.

New San Francisco Hometown Ship – Royal Princess

The Royal Princess moves to San Francisco for the West Coast 2022/2023 season, with roundtrip cruises to Hawaii, Mexico, and the California Coast. Arriving in September 2022, after completing the Alaska season, the Royal Princess will initially sail from San Francisco along with the Ruby Princess. In December 2022, the Ruby Princess relocates to Galveston andthe Royal Princess becomes the official hometown ship of San Francisco for the remainder of the 2022/2023 season.

A Return to Cruising in Australia Planned – Coral Princess

Princess said that the Coral Princess return to service in June 2022 in Australia, with roundtrip Brisbane itineraries ranging from three- to 12-days in length and calling to destinations in Queensland and New South Wales. In August, Coral Princess will position to Sydney and depart on a new 12-day voyage calling to Queensland and the Conflict Islands in Papua New Guinea, before resuming the previously announced Australia & New Zealand program for the 2022/2023 season.

Additionally, the Majestic Princess will sail roundtrip from Sydney on a new Queensland voyage in February 2023 at the end of her already published season. Full details will be announced on March 17.

As a result of these changes, previously published itineraries through April 2023 on Diamond Princess, and Royal Princess to Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific, as well as two Ruby Princess Panama Canal sailings in February 2023 and select voyages on Majestic Princess in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific from February 2023 to May 2023 will be cancelled. Guests affected by these cancellations will be notified.